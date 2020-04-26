The coronavirus pandemic has closed Susquehanna University but it hasn't silenced the student-run campus radio station.
"There was never any question that we were not going to be on the air," said program director Kaila Snyder.
Established in 1967, 88.9 FM WQSU has continued to air much of its regular programming with its on-air personalities like seniors Snyder and Kelsey Rogers working remotely during the health crisis that has gripped the world.
"We're providing a friendly voice," said Rogers, a communications major known as Radio GaGa on the air, who provides updates on COVID-19 and pop culture to keep listeners informed and entertained during her twice-weekly, hour-long shows.
Upgrades to the station's aging automation system in March made the shift from live broadcasting to remotely taped programs possible by allowing students to pre-record shows and upload them, general manager Dawn Benfer said.
"It (was installed) in the nick of time," she said, lauding the university's IT department employees who helped install the equipment and is now maintaining the remote operation.
For Rogers and Snyder, having the opportunity to pre-record shows has its pros and cons.
"I used to do my show live but now I have an opportunity to tweak it," said Rogers, who admits to re-recording the first few shows several times. "Now, I'm getting into a rhythm."
Snyder, or Kaila Fox as she is known on the radio where she plays classic rock tunes, records three shows a week from her bedroom in Northumberland.
"I'm a hardcore perfectionist but I'm trying to do it" in one take, she said.
Working regularly on the radio shows has helped Snyder keep some normalcy in a strange time.
"I thrive on schedules and this keeps me on track," she said.
While many programs remain on the air, some like a sport-themed talk show that aired three times a week has been temporarily dropped because there is little news in that arena and no way to safely bring together the on-air personalities.
Benfer credits the students with taking their broadcasting responsibility seriously in a creative and flexible manner.
"The content they are creating not only serves the campus and surrounding communities but also serves as an important part of their digital portfolio," she said.
More importantly, Rogers said, is the connection they're keeping with others.
"We've always been a family at WQSU, but now it feels like one more than ever," she said