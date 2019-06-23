100 years after state ratified 19th amendment, Valley women in politics celebrate progress, say more is needed

It's not surprising today to see women as Valley mayors, county commissioners, city and township leadership positions, and as school board members.
One hundred years ago, such representation would have been impossible.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, of Sunbury, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania's 108th District. Northumberland County's Kymberly Best and Snyder County's Peggy Chamberlain Roup have represented their constituents as commissioners. Lewisburg's Judy Wagner and New Berliner Bonnie Hamilton are two effective mayors. And countless women serve on Valley municipal and school boards.
Monday marks the 100th anniversary of Pennsylvania's ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. The 19th Amendment (1920) to the Constitution provides men and women with equal voting rights; it states that the right of citizens to vote "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
"We've come a long way, but there's a long way to go," Hamilton, a Democrat, said on Friday.
"Women have half the population, Hamilton said. "And although we share values that men have, we often have different perspectives on child rearing issues, education, and workplace equality. I want to make sure my daughter has all the opportunities that her male counterparts have."
Women legislators now make up one-quarter of the Pa. General Assembly, according to the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics.
In the Pennsylvania General Assembly, there are 64 women. Of that 64, 52 are members of the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. They make up 26 percent of the House.
The state Senate has 50 members, 12 are women, putting the percentage of women in the State Senate at 24 percent.
"It's amazing to think that 100 years ago, I would not have been able to vote," Hamilton said. "Nor have a chance to be mayor of a wonderful place like New Berlin. When I think about how hard women fought to get the vote I am amazed and inspired. But even now in the U.S. women are still having a harder time being accepted, not only in politics but in business, as CEOs. It's appalling to see how few women are in those positions today. I'm hoping that things are beginning to change, though.
And yet more women are engaging at politics in all arenas, suggested Carolyn Conner, chair, Union County Republican Committee.
"Not only are they running for and winning office, but women continue to make significant progress in campaign management and messaging, party leadership on all levels, in administrations, and with public policy and advocacy organizations," Conner said. "I think that is important to remember that women most influence politics and culture in vital ways beyond the elected position or party involvement. Most will have significant impact in their homes, churches and communities. It is their devotion to those things that opens opportunities for themselves and future generations. Quite possibly a Republican Woman will be president in my lifetime."
Changes are coming
Nichola D. Gutgold is a professor of communication arts and sciences at Penn State Lehigh Valley. An internationally recognized scholar on the rhetoric of women in politics, her research has been featured in The New York Times, NPR, and US News and World Report. She has written several books on the subject, including "Still Paving the Way for Madam President."
"Certainly in this last mid-term election a lot of women came out to vote," she said. "And there were a lot of women on the ballot. It was definitely a big year for women.
Gutgold's research, she said, largely focuses on women and the U.S. presidency. Gutgold wrote a book in 2006 called "Paving the Way for Madame President" and in the book she wrote biographies about five women who ran for president, spanning 1964 to 2004. "Now we have more women running in this one presidential election than all the women that were profiled in that book."
No other woman besides Hilary Clinton has won the nomination and there have been only two women vice presidential candidates. "But there are more women in the pipeline," she said. "And we see it at the local level, the state level. We also see it internationally. "I do think this is a time when an unprecedented number of women are getting into the political system and running for office and creating a change in what was once an all-white male domain.
The 1984 national breakthrough
Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 was named by Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale as his vice presidential running mate.
"It was so long ago," Gutgold said, "but think about it. We have had only one other woman in that vice presidential slot since then and we have yet to elect a female woman president. But we are getting closer. There has been a lot of positive improvement on how we treat women who are running for office. For example, back in 1984, it was seen as inappropriate if Mondale put his arm around Ferraro while they were campaigning. Because they would have looked like a couple. I don't think we hold couples to those kinds of strict stereotypes now.
"Some of the ways she was described ...Dan Rather described her as 'a vice presidential candidate, and she's a size six.' If the media did do that now it would be called out.
"That said, women running still have tighter restrictions on how they are treated and how they are evaluated versus male candidates. But I still think the media is more sophisticated in how they treat women."
It is inevitable that America will someday have a female president, Gutgold said. "And the proliferation of women in the system is how it happens because until there is becoming a normalcy around women running. I think we are very close to that."
Meanwhile, national statistics about women voters are instructive, according to research by the Pew Research Center.
Both men and women turned out at record rates in the 2018 midterm election – mirroring historic turnout increases among other segments of the eligible voting population.
Compared with 2014, voter turnout increased by double digits among both men (11 percentage points) and women (12 points).
According to Pew Research, women turned out at slightly higher rates than men. As has been the case in the last five midterm elections dating back to 1998, women turned out to vote at slightly higher rates than men. Over half of women (55%) who were eligible to vote cast ballots in the 2018 midterms in November, as did 51.8% of men, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The 3.2 percentage point gender gap in turnout is similar to the gap in the 2014 (2.2 points), and slightly bigger than the gap in 2010 (less than 1 point).
In 2018, women made up about the same share of the electorate as they did in the previous five midterms; 53 percent of voters were women and 47 percent were men.
Voter turnout was higher among adults of all ages in 2018 relative to 2014 – but increased the most among younger voters. Between 2014 and 2018, turnout among adults under 25 nearly doubled – from 17.1 to 32.4 percent.
Though turnout among women was about 3 percentage points higher than men overall, the difference in turnout by gender varied significantly by age. Among younger voters (18 to 44), the gender gap was wider than the gap for older voters (45 and older).
The gender gap in turnout among the youngest group of voters was also larger than it was in 2014.
Five years ago, slightly more women ages 18 to 24 turned out in the midterm election than men (18.2 percent and 16 percent, respectively). The 2.2 percentage point gap in 2014 was similar to that of 2010 and 2006. But last year, the gender gap in turnout was significantly larger; 35.3 percent of women 18 to 24 turned out, compared with 29.5 percent of men.
As in 2014, the only age group where turnout was higher for men than women was among adults ages 65 and older (67.9 percent vs. 64.7 percent).