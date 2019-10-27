YMCA hosts Halloween Zumba charity event

MILTON — Angella Laubach donned a Halloween costume and spent Saturday morning working up a sweat at a special Zumba event at the YMCA organized to benefit the Central PA Food Bank.
About 50 participants, many who accepted the invitation to wear a costume, were led by 10 instructors for two hours.
A little while into the dancing, Laubach, of Northumberland, removed the foam jelly sandwich outfit she was wearing.
“It was too hot,” she said, wiping sweat from her brow.
The idea for the fundraiser that also benefited the YMCA’s children programs came from instructor Judi Parnass, who wore a ghoulish outfit complete with zombie contact lenses.
She was enthusiastic about the response.
“People have brought in piles of bags of food,” she said.
Laubach said she was happy to help out a charity and fit in a workout at the same time.
She’s been doing Zumba at least twice a week for nearly a year and with the help of a nutritionist has lost 85 pounds.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the people at the Y,” said Laubach. “They hold you accountable and they’re friends.”
Another Zumba charity event will be held on Dec. 14 at the YMCA in Sunbury and will be coordinated with the Toys For Tots fundraiser led by Larry Fletcher.
The theme will be Christmas in Toyland, Parnass said.