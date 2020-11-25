YMCAs, Miller Center suspend some programs amid COVID surge

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and Miller Center announced temporary operational restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley.
The decision comes from leaders of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA (GSV YMCA) and Miller Center Joint Venture, which includes Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, and the local YMCA.
“Though current restrictions issued by the Governor and Secretary of Health do not mandate these recently announced changes, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and the Miller Center Joint Venture feel that at this time it is the responsible thing to do to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our local communities,” said Bonnie McDowell, CEO of GSV YMCA.
Beginning Friday, all GSV YMCA branches will temporarily suspend or alter some programs and activities. There will be no sport or recreational leagues for youth or adults.
The YMCAs will continue to operate childcare programs, Giant Step and Pre-K Counts, fitness centers for members, the Strength and Conditioning Center at the Sunbury YMCA, personal training.
Group exercise and cycling classes will only be offered virtually through the GSV YMCA Facebook LIVE group. The Sunbury and Milton pools remain open but aquatic classes are temporarily suspended.
Guidelines specific to the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center limit access to the fitness center to 20 members maximum at any one time.
McDowell said the Lewisburg branch was targeted for capacity restrictions since it has a higher volume compared to other area YMCA branches.
Appointments must be made and will allow for 45-minute slots. There will be 15 minutes between appointments for cleaning. Guests will be screened including for body temperature on arrival. Masks are required at all times.
Members are asked to continue to carry their own bottle of disinfectant to wipe down equipment before and after each use.
The GSV YMCA and Miller Center Joint Venture will monitor the situation weekly and adjust based on state and federal health safety regulations, McDowell said.
GSV YMCA, like other nonprofits and businesses, suffered financially due to the pandemic. McDowell said scaling back further on programming will further reduce revenue as operating costs and other expenses continue.
“Membership dues are the main source of income we have with the scaling back of programs, and we rely heavily on membership revenue to continue to operate our facilities, keep our doors open and support our community. We ask members to stay with us and be a part of ensuring that our doors remain open to all,” McDowell said.