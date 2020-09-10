SELINSGROVE — Event planner Ben Ehrsam has another show lined up for October at the outdoor Airport Road venue.
After last Saturday's live performance of Kix and Back in Black was sold out with 500 attendees at 205 Airport Road, Ehrsam, co-owner of the Susquehanna Valley Event Center, has booked bluegrass performers, the Yonder Mountain String Band, and jam grass group, Cabinet, for Oct. 10.
Tickets are $60 for general admission and $120 for VIP and are available at .
It will be the second event held at the new venue. Tickets sales will be limited to 500 to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— MARCIA MOORE