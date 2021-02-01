MIDDLEBURG — Stacey Zerbe is running for a fourth term as Snyder County Register of WIlls and Recorder of Deeds.
Zerbe is seeking the Republican nomination in this year's election.
"I feel privileged to be able to serve the people of Snyder County and am thankful for the confidence and support that has been entrusted to me," she said.
She has held the position since 2008 and has worked in the office since 1984. Zerbe is a past president of the Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans’ Court Association of Pennsylvania, is a current treasurer and a member of the association's executive board. She was appointed to the auditing committee in 2009 for the Recorder of Deeds Association of Pennsylvania.
In Snyder County, the Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds are combined into one office. As Register of Wills, Zerbe has jurisdiction over the probate of wills and the granting of letters to personal representatives of estates. The office also serves as a collection agent for inheritance tax for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. The Recorder of Deeds office is responsible for recording, maintaining and providing accessibility to all documents related to the real estate records within the county. The office serves as a collection agent for realty transfer tax for the commonwealth, 21 local municipalities and two school districts.
Stacey is a lifelong resident of Snyder County and a 1983 graduate of Middleburg High School.