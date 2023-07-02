NORTHUMBERLAND — For 22 straight years, the weather has cooperated with Northumberland Borough Police Officer Matthew Lauver, as the 50th Annual Pineknotter Days kicked off Saturday morning with a successful Soap Box Derby.
Despite lingering clouds, Lauver said the race has been extremely lucky to have never been rained out.
“We had early morning showers a few times, but nothing has stopped this race,” he said. “And we even had a bigger attendance this year.”
Last year, 18 racers suited up. This year the number grew to 23, Lauver said.
The race goes for a block down King Street, running from Fifth down to Fourth street.
First-time racers Owen Reis, 8, and Madison, 8 and Lily Mull, 10, all were excited to get in the cars and race.
“This is fun,” Reis said. “I am ready to race.”
Madison and Lily both said they were looking forward to the event.
“This is our first time,” Madison Mull said. “We are going to have fun.”
Volunteer Bob Sulouff said he has been at every soap box derby to help.
“This is all about the children,” he said. “They love it and I love to come help.”
Lauver, who has been helping organize the event since 2008, said he is happy to see the interest in the race is still there.
“I am happy to see we continue to get more and more people,” he said.
The event, which featured children ages 8-12, kicked off at 8 a.m.
Lauver said the police department raises money for the race and charges $1, but if a child can’t afford it, the department pays the fee.