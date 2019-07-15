SUNBURY — Cyrus Doyle thought racing in the Sunbury Celebration’s Soapbox Derby on Sunday was really cool.
Literally.
“It’s just really fun going down the hill,” said the 11-year-old from Pennsdale, who took first in his age group. “It’s really cool with the cool breeze blowing in your face on a hot day.”
He wasn’t the only winner in his family. His brother Liam won the 12-year-old division.
The boys were there with their parents, Matt and Melissa Doyle, and brothers James, 17, and Oliver, 6.
“I’m the only one that hasn’t raced,” Oliver said.
The Soapbox Derby, in its 17th year, was the final event of the four-day Sunbury Celebration. Boys and girls from ages 8 through 12 raced down Market Street from 10th to 5th streets, two at a time, in a number of heats. The cars were provided by area businesses. First-, second- and third-place winners in each age group received trophies, and all racers received a T-shirt and medallion.
Thirty kids competed in the race, which is not limited to Sunbury residents, according to Jodi Scholvin, chair of the Sunbury Celebration Committee.
As in past years, the Shikellamy High School Junior ROTC cadets helped out at the finish line, directing racers to hit the brakes before they hit a hay bale set up to stop those who didn’t, and they helped load the cars onto a trailer to be driven back to the starting line at the top of the hill.
Kaylee Frits, a junior from Northumberland, was volunteering at the event for the first time.
Her favorite part?
“Watching the kids enjoying it then smiling,” she said.
Another senior in JROTC, Alyssa Griffin, of Sunbury, who also volunteered in her freshman year, said, “I like being involved for the community, especially for the little kids.”
She added it’s good for the kids to see JROTC involved.
The derby wrapped up the four-day Sunbury Celebration that started on Thursday with Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer Pleasure Grounds on North Second Street. It continued on Friday with free swimming at the community pool and on Saturday with an all-day event that included a youth baseball tournament, craft and food vendors and children’s games. The day ended with a fireworks display by Zambelli’s at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex, North Fourth Street. Memory Lane provided the music.