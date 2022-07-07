SUNBURY — Christ Wesleyan Church held a question and answer session Thursday night about the church’s plans to open a Sober Living Home on Walnut Street.
The church’s pastor, Billy Robel, wants city residents and especially neighbors of the new facility to know the facts before placing judgment.
About a dozen people showed up for the session at the church, 238 Walnut St.
Most of the people in attendance were either affiliated with the church or knew Robel. Robel said he wanted to assure residents the proposed Sober Living Home would be monitored and nothing like a halfway house.
Robel said up to 15 men would be living in what will be a newly remodeled structure at 212 Walnut St. Those who are accepted to the program would have strict rules to follow.
Robel said the residents would be performing community service, working full-time jobs, and attending classes and sessions at the home for their addictions.
Robel said no violent offenders or sex offenders would be accepted into the program.
There would be two men living in a room, participants would pay around $130 a month for rent and utilities and would be on a strict curfew.
Robel said the church is investing about $500,000 into the idea and structure.
Christ Wesleyan Church head Pastor Branden Mestach said when Robel first proposed the idea, Mestach had reservations, but after hearing the plan and seeing the need for a sober living house in Sunbury, he was in support of moving forward.
Robel and Mestach both said the property would be monitored with two males that would live at the home 24/7 to supervise the residents.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious was in attendance and listened to Robel speak. The mayor said he understands the need for facilities that would help with addiction.
“They are giving individuals a chance to get their life together and be productive members of society,” he said. “They are helping keep individuals accountable and helping their families as well.”
Resident Aimee Buehner, who is a real estate agent, said she was in support of the proposed plan.
“These are folks that want to be here,” she said. “They want to continue their recovery and be accepted and made to feel like they have something meaningful to say.”
Robel said before getting accepted to the program an individual must sign a contract and have already participated in a previous type of rehabilitation
The individuals would live in the home anywhere from nine months to a year.
None of the church’s officials said when the construction of the site was to begin.