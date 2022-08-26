MIDDLEBURG — Selinsgrove developer Robert Grayston is opening a soccer training center in a 17,000-square-foot building this fall.
"I've ordered the turf and it should be installed in November," said Grayston of the plans he has for one of two buildings he purchased last month when the former Stanley Woodworking property was sold at a Snyder County Sheriff's sale.
Grayston said the center located at 4113 White Top Road in Middleburg, just off Route 522, will be available for hourly lease and used for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey training.
He hasn't decided on a fee but said a website will be available for making the bookings when the training center is completed.
Separate plans for a new soccer training center on Airport Road in Selinsgrove that Grayston was planning in partnership with Pennsylvania Soccer Central owners Rob Eaton and Isaiah Brader are on hold as they seek funding for developing the proposed 50,000-square-foot facility and outdoor fields, he said.