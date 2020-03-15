As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spread, the term social distancing slid into the casual lexicon.
There’s a scientific definition, of course, which can be found below but in short, social distancing is the act of keeping to oneself. It doesn’t mean to cut oneself off.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created a four-level risk assessment for exposures to the new coronavirus — from high to no identifiable risk. The assessment considers geographic travel and exposures identified through contact investigation.
The lowest of the categories, no identifiable risk, is akin to any social interaction rising to the complexity of a stop-and-chat. If you’ve walked by someone with the “symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection” or remained briefly in the same room, the CDC says one can consider themselves at the lowest risk level.
“If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak,” a World Health Organization report states.
The unknown, of course, is how widely COVID-19 is spreading within the United States.
Using World Health Organization data on confirmed cases, a statistical analysis by Our World in Data found that as of Saturday, confirmed cases climbed 696 Wednesday to 1,678 Saturday, multiplying 2.4 times in three days. The rate of growth is exponential and it’s also dynamic and will change during the outbreak, the analysts said.
“What really matters is how high that growth rate is. In the U.S. right now, according to Our World in Data, confirmed COVID-19 cases are increasing by about 30 to 40 percent per day and the total number is doubling about every two days,” Britta Jewell, an infectious disease epidemiologist, told The New York Times for a story about the exponential growth of coronavirus.
Tomas Pueyo, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, wrote a thorough statistical analysis of the outbreak. It’s been read 28 million times in the past week. He compared dates of symptom onset to dates of medical diagnosis in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. The results show true new cases, pre-diagnosis, were exploding. His analysis found that the explosion began a steep decline when Wuhan and other cities shut down.
The CDC defines social distancing as such: “Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”
The concept of mass gatherings and personal space, even if extended beyond arm’s length, seem obvious enough.
What though, are “congregate settings”? According to the CDC, it’s anyplace people gather in community settings including but not limited to educational institutions, workplaces, entertainment, mass gathering and commercial venues, and detention facilities.
“With COVID-19, the goal of social distancing right now is to slow down the outbreak in order to reduce the chance of infection among high-risk populations and to reduce the burden on health care systems and workers,” according to the Hub, the online news center for Johns Hopkins University.
“Experts describe this as ‘flattening the curve,’ which generally refers to the potential success of social distancing measures to prevent surges in illness that could overwhelm health care systems.”
In communities with moderate to minimal impact, social distancing is a recommended measure to mitigate transmission. Places with minimal impact to no discernible impact at all should at least be developing a plan for social distancing, the CDC recommends.
The effect of social distancing in pandemics is dependent on timing and cooperation, according to a recent policy review on the subject. While allowing that further research is necessary, the review published on the CDC website found that evidence supports the effectiveness of social distancing in limiting the spread of the virus and keeping an epidemic’s peak at a manageable level for health care providers.
The widest act of social distancing in Pennsylvania to date came Friday when Gov. Tom Wolf order public schools to close. Bucknell University enacted its own measures by transitioning to remote education.
The stymied seasons of professional athletic leagues and cancelation of collegiate events like March Madness are other examples of enacting social distance. So, too, are the closures of public libraries and theaters.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections temporarily suspended visitations for the next two weeks, an act of social distancing.
Employers can suggest workers do their jobs from home, if applicable. Grocery chains and retailers suggest online ordering and pick-up or delivery transactions.
Anyone presenting symptoms of COVID-19 — dry cough, fever, shortness of breath — are recommended to stay home. That’s self-isolation, an enhancement of social distancing. Those presenting symptoms are advised to self-isolate, even from others inside their homes, and seek medical advice before visiting a health care facility, the CDC recommends.