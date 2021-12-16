Schools across the Valley will have additional law enforcement presence this morning following a social media threat made on TikTok.
None of the threats were directed at local schools, but the post has been shared locally, school officials said Thursday afternoon. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Dec. 17. This is a national trend, and there is no specific threat to any state, school district, or location, a note to school superintendents across Pennsylvania relayed Thursday.
Lewisburg Superintendent Jennifer Baugh said superintendents received two messages from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators about a post on TikTok regarding violence in schools.
"To our knowledge, this has either not gained attention in our school district or caused alarm to our students (yet)," Baugh said. "We absolutely take any threat made to a school or a person in our schools seriously, and we fully investigate threats in cooperation with law enforcement agencies. These unfortunate social media crazes are not only distracting, but they can be dangerous. They cause unnecessary concern, fear, and anxiety among our students, and they create disruptions to our normal operations.
At Danville, Superintendent Ricki Boyle echoed Baugh's comments, noting reports from other districts that the post is circulating in their schools.
"While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously," Boyle said. "Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Danville Borough and Mahoning Township police departments regarding the post. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution."
Shikellamy School District Police Chief Shawn Williams said the district was made aware of the threat. He said the district will have law enforcement from the state police, Sunbury, Point Township and Northumberland police departments, as well as Williams, a retired state trooper, at all district buildings through the day.
“We are aware of the social media challenge and it is not a threat made directly to our schools but we are using police presence at the buildings to ensure student and teacher and staff safety,” he said.
Local school officials pushed the “Safe to Say Something” tipline, a system available for adults and children to make anonymous reports of any suspicious behaviors. The tipline, which goes to the state Attorney General's office, is 844-723-2729, or info@safe2saypa.org, or online at www.safe2saypa.org.
"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats," Boyle said. "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online."