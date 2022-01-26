MILTON — Borough council members in Milton approved funding on Wednesday night for a social worker in the police department.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the position is needed because calls for mental health and social services have increased in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he doesn't know of another Valley police station with such a position.
"We've seen a gradual increase in the last couple of years," said Zettlemoyer after the public council meeting on Wednesday. "I don't see that going anywhere but up."
The council members unanimously approved a budget modification for the borough's 2020 allocation of the Community Development Block Grant Program. The amount of $43,465 previously allocated to the Salvation Army Assistance program was re-budgeted for the pilot program for the Milton Police social worker.
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-Council of Governments, said the Salvation Army program was designed to help low- to moderate- income families whose housing was financially affected by the pandemic, but the program did not meet requirements. After further discussions, the idea was brought up to hire a social worker for the police department to deal with the increased call volume of social service needs.
"It's a really good program," said Sterling. "I'm really excited to be a part of it."
Zettlemoyer said the position will be "unique and great" for the community.
Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the employee will not be an officer, but rather a social worker in the police department to handle social services calls.
Novinger said the borough had months of discussions with county mental health service and doctors at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger in Danville. Additional funding for longterm employment will be sought, too, she said.