SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will host a Soil Health Field Day at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association grounds at 758 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove on Thursday, April 21. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be provided.
Farmers will learn about how their farm’s “soil herd” can work for them; improved soil health can minimize soil and nutrient losses; growing crops and covers that benefit future crops; how better soil health can improve soil water infiltration; no-tilling will work for vegetable and vine row crops.
A rainfall simulator will show farmers how different soil conditions affect soil runoff and soil infiltration. A Penn State soil professor will guide attendees what to look for underneath the soil surface. A no-till transplanter is scheduled to appear during the event. Topics will be presented by SCCD staff and members of the Pennsylvania Soil Health Coalition, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Stroud Water Research Center, Penn State Extension, and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
This event will be held rain or shine. Register by Monday, April 18, by calling 570-837-3000, ext. 5 or emailing agtech@snydercd.org.