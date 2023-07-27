WHITE DEER TWP. — PennDOT is letting motorists know of a soil remediation project next week on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County.
On Thursday, a contractor will be working on the highway near mile marker 199.9, near Exit 199 (Mile Run). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted during the project. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in just one day.
Minor delays are expected. Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— THE DAILY ITEM