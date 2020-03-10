LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors worked for hours Monday to refine an ordinance proposal regulating the development of solar power systems large and small.
The size, type and purpose of a system combined with the varied land-use categories complicates the decision-making process.
There are no pending solar development proposals being considered by township officials.
Supervisors frequently referred to a since-rescinded proposal for a solar field at the Bucknell University golf course. They also talked openly of Lewisburg Area School District’s supposed interest in a solar field near the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School on Washington Avenue.
Bucknell withdrew its plans to allow the township to create ordinance after residents in the project area voiced staunch opposition.
“I think we’ve got to have screening if it’s visible to the people” of a residential area, Supervisor Char Gray said.
Screening would consist of trees shielding sight of both solar panels and surrounding required fencing.
“Not on a farm,” Gray continued, “I think a farm is different than a residential area.”
As supervisors referred to the malleable ordinance proposal, it was clear that setbacks and height requirements for fencing and solar panels are intended to be more restrictive in residential zones compared to agricultural and mixed agricultural-residential areas.
However, the supervisors were working through complications presented by system-use. They struggled with specific definitions for setbacks for systems, large or small, built in a residential zone but designed to power the property on-site rather than being redirected to the electric grid. They frequently referred to talk of potential development at the Eichhorn property, a residential zone, using 8 acres as the potential development size.
Maximum panel height in residential areas is proposed for 8 feet compared to 12 feet in other zones. Fencing would be 8 feet compared to 6 feet in other zones, where required. Setbacks vary depending on the project site. For example, in agricultural-residential areas, the proposal calls for 25-foot setbacks for fencing from the property’s front and 50-foot setbacks for solar panels on all sides. The solar panel setbacks double to 100 feet at project sites bordering uninvolved properties, such as a neighboring homeowner.
The specific quality of soil on farmland would also limit development. Just 20 percent of the top tier of soil on farmland can be developed for solar. Township officials pointed out that much of the township farmland consists of this high-level soil.
Under suggestion by Solicitor Pete Matson with ample input by Zoning Officer Mackenzie Stover, the ordinance proposal was amended to limit project size: 5 acres minimum and a maximum of 50 percent of a total lot size but not more than 50 acres.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher said he’s against telling people what they can do with their properties but he wouldn’t support “mega structures.”
“We want to keep Union County and East Buffalo Township as a rolling agricultural land as much as we can,” Schumacher said.
“If you’re in the county Agricultural Land Preservation program it’s not permitted at all,” said Supervisor Jim Knight.
Owners of solar energy systems are proposed to have six months to revert developed land back to its natural state after a system is decommissioned. Supervisors added the removal of fencing along with buildings and roads.
Aside from the golf course proposal, Bucknell identified sites near a compost area, also on its campus west of Route 15, and behind new dormitories on the east side as potential solar project areas.
Ken Ogawa, associate vice president for facilities and sustainability, suggested the potential to add panels to rooftops of covered parking areas, should the university choose such a project.
Ogawa said he was “very concerned” when the discussion turned to property zones specific to the university. He cautioned that Bucknell should be treated no differently than property owners in similarly zoned areas, such as the area of the middle school.
The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. and ended at about 9:20 p.m. Save for a small amount of business at the start, the solar ordinance proposal took up the majority of the meeting. It will be put to legal review before being reviewed by supervisors at their next meeting, according to Schumacher.