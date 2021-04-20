WASHINGTONVILLE — Pattern Energy and Talen Energy, co-owners of the Montour Solar One project, announced on Tuesday the initial partners for the first phase of its Community Benefits Program, which will contribute $1 million to local organizations over the life of the project.
This first phase includes a one-time $30,000 donation to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) towards the Montour Preserve, said Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams.
“As we look to become long-term neighbors within Montour County, we are aiming to make strong, long-lasting positive impacts on the community by supporting vital local organizations, especially those focused on veterans and agricultural interests,” said Joey Shannon, senior manager, renewable energy & battery storage development for Talen Energy and member of the Montour Solar One team.
“Following extensive communications with community stakeholders," Shannon said. "These recipients stood out as especially important to the greater Montour County community, and we are honored to partner with them.”
“The support of Montour Solar One is invaluable as the Preserve continues our mission to provide free family-oriented outdoor activities,” explained Bob Stoudt, director of MARC. “The Montour Preserve is a jewel for the community and their support will go a long way to helping us continue our operations and serving the residents of Montour County and the region.
“My board will make the decision,” Stoudt said, when asked about how the money will be spent. “My understanding is the donation is being made specifically for the Montour Preserve's operation and maintenance.”
He said it would go toward that unless the board designates it for a special project at the preserve.
Stoudt noted, though, the donation doesn’t come in until construction of the solar panels begins. That could happen as early as sometime this year.
Other recipients are:
- Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, $12,000 annually for 5 years: Focused on its agricultural program and building critical greenhouses.
- Montour Veterans Emergency Fund, $12,000 annually for 5 years: Supporting Montour’s Veterans in need. The contribution is expected to start in the year 2022, said Jo Pennpacker, veterans service officer, Montour County Veterans Affairs. "It is designated strictly for the Montour County Veterans Emergency Assistance Fund," she said. The Montour County Veterans Emergency Assistance Fund was initiated in September of 2014 to assist veterans and their families in need of immediate financial assistance. The Fund is held in a designated account in Montour County and is funded 100% by donations. The funds cannot be used to support other county operations.
- Northern Montour Recreation Association, $6,000 annually for 5 years: Contributing to the Anthony Township neighborhood pool and recreational offerings.
Following Montour Solar One’s first five years of operation, the facility manager for the solar project will coordinate future local giving based on community need and priorities at that time.
Montour Solar One’s $30,000 a year contributions will equate to more than $1,000,000 during the life of the project.
“We greatly appreciate what Montour Solar One and the Pattern and Talen teams are doing to support young people in Montour and Columbia County,” said Ken Kryder of Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School.
“This much-needed funding will be critical to our agricultural program and help build new greenhouses that will greatly improve the learning experience of our Agricultural Plant Systems & Technology Program.”
Lisa Hartman, president, Northern Montour Recreation Association added, “It is especially wonderful that Montour Solar One is helping an Anthony Township nonprofit and one that impacts so many families in our area. We are very appreciative of this partnership.”
Montour Solar will also bring an economic boost to the area and create up 125-175 construction jobs over the one-year construction period, Williams said.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com/.