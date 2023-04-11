A Northumberland soldier killed during World War II who was been positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) will return to the Valley one week early.
U.S. Army Private Horace Middleton, of Northumberland, who was killed at age 20 in World War II, was “accounted” for on Oct. 31, 2019. After many years of delays due to COVID-19, Middleton's remains will be flown by commercial airline from Hawaii to the Harrisburg International Airport on Friday, said Middleton’s relative John Bowers.
"We are arranging with the Pennsylvania State Police to have an escort from the airport to pass through Northumberland to Shaw's Funeral Home in Milton," said Bowers. "His graveside service is still on April 22 at 11 a.m. in Milton (at the Harmony Cemetery, 257 Willow St., Milton)."
The Pennsylvania Army National Guard will be on site to transfer. Bowers and other relatives will be on the tarmac as Middleton's remains are brought off the plane.
Middleton was killed during a siege of Myitkyina, Burma, in the summer of 1944. Middleton, an infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional) was reported to be killed on July 12, 1944, two months after the Americans took an airfield from the Japanese.
Bowers hopes the route will be lined with residents welcoming Middleton home. The Selinsgrove VFW, Selinsgrove American Legion and Selinsgrove Fire Department, the Legion Riders out of Northumberland, the Sunbury VFW and Northumberland American Legion, Milton American Legion and the Northumberland Borough's fire department, fire police and police are all expected to participate.
The remains will pass by Middleton's childhood home at 467 Water St., Northumberland. The plan is to pull over and do a brief salute, said Bowers.
Dick Simpson, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in active duty between 1965 and 1967 and has been a past commander of both the American Legion Post 44 in Northumberland and Legion District 14, is organizing the local participants in the borough.
"It's a honor," said Simpson. "It's always an honor to serve our nation's veterans. but something like this is history. It's very important to take part in."
From Northumberland, Middleton will be escorted to Shaw's Funeral Home where the Milton American Legion will be present. Shaw's will prepare the remains for burial on April 22, said Bowers.
According to the DPAA, the remains of servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina. The following year, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India.
However, one set of remains — Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda — was unable to be identified by the military. The remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 1949.
Nearly 70 years later — Sept. 17, 2018 — DPAA disinterred Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda and scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to positively identify Middleton, according to the DPAA.