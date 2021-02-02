More than a foot of snow fell on portions of the Valley as the snowstorm that began Sunday afternoon wraps up this morning.
The Winter Storm Warning in place since the weekend expired at 5 a.m this morning. The National Weather Service in State College reports another 1-2 inches of snow could fall in the region today as the storm clears.
The final totals could increase as NWS gets additional reports throughout the day.
The highest snow total reported to the NWS in State College was 17.5 inches in Mount Carmel.
Other totals reported by NWS in Northumberland County include 14.5 inches in Northumberland, 14 in Snydertown, 12.9 in Milton and 12.5 in Elysburg.
In Montour County, 14.1 inches has fallen in Danville. In Snyder County, at least 14 inches has fallen in Selinsgrove with 11.5 inches in Troxelville.
In Lewisburg, NWS reported at 14.8 inches.
This story will be updated as more totals become available.