Some differences, largely agreement among crowded GOP governor field

The first debate for the Pennsylvania gubernatorial election featured 13 Republicans largely in unanimity on questions posed Wednesday night about reversing population loss, pandemic management, energy sector investments and bolstering the labor force.
Candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination acknowledged it themselves from the two rows of lecterns on stage at Dickinson College. They spoke similarly in support of school choice, deregulating the natural gas industry and tax code reform — and in flogging roughly anything concerning Gov. Tom Wolf and the perceived frontrunner for the Democrat nomination, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The debate was closed to the public but broadcast and streamed by PCN. With such a large field and a 90-minute timeframe, the format didn’t allow for expansive commentary on the topics. Keystone Free Enterprise Fund, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, BroadandLiberty.com and ProtectPA.com sponsored the event.
On stage were state Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster County, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman of Centre County, restaurateur and former elected official for the City of Cory, Jason Monn, William McSwain, the former Trump appointee for U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, attorney Jason Richey of Western Pennsylvania, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Nche Zama, businessman Shawn Berger, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, retired UPS executive John Ventre, attorney and former Congresswoman Melissa Hart, pipefitter and businessman Dave White, political strategist and Quantum Communications CEO Charlie Gerow, and Guy Ciarrocchi, CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.
Former Congressman Lou Barletta didn’t participate and another potential challenger, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, hasn’t formally declared his intent for the race.
Richey pledged to phase out Pennsylvania’s income tax and shrink the cost of government. He criticized Wolf for “arbitrarily” closing businesses at the pandemic’s outset and said that while working to “flatten the curve” would be appropriate, protecting constitutional rights was paramount.
Investments must be made to build out natural gas pipelines across Pennsylvania and liquify the fuel for export domestically and to international allies, Richey said.
The Wolf administration closed too many businesses and was too slow to reopen, Ciarrocchi said. Like others on stage, he was critical of extended unemployment benefits. The next governor must air on the side of liberty, he said.
“No mandates, no lockdowns. You provide people with information and then treat them like adults,” Ciarrocchi said.
Ventre self-declared as the Tea Party candidate, one with no care to appeal to Democratic lawmakers in a Republican controlled Legislature. Like others, he criticized Pennsylvania’s tax code for contributing to population migration. He called for breaks on business taxes of 30% to 50% and declared a plan to “make Pennsylvania the Texas of the Northeast.”
A flat-out limit of 30 days for unemployment benefits should be instituted, said Berger. He said people are abusing unemployment by applying for jobs and not showing up for interviews. On the topic of natural resources, Berger offered that the production of vegetable oil through Pennsylvania agriculture could be a viable energy alternative for vehicles and homes.
Failed policies nationally and statewide are eliminating incentives for the populace to work, Zama said. He spoke of his own journey from “grass huts” in Africa to obtaining higher education and becoming a surgeon, saying America was built on a working spirit. He said schools should have remained open during the pandemic, saying mental health was damaged, and pledged to work across the aisle in the name of unity.
“The eagle only flies if it has a left wing and a right wing. I know how to bring people together,” Zama said.
Gerow called for lower taxes, sensible regulation and an attack on public sector corruption as efforts to boost Pennsylvania’s economic competitiveness. Natural gas is a “goldmine under our feet,” he said, saying existing plans to expand cracker facilities in Pennsylvania should be instituted. He called himself a coalition builder and even gave out his personal cellphone number on stage.
Gale pledged not to fall in the line of Republicans like Pat Toomey and Tom Corbett, saying he’d push Republicans to pursue and accomplish a conservative agenda. He also vowed to repeal expanded mail-in voting, push for voter identification and restore traditional absentee balloting. He called himself the future of conservatism in Pennsylvania.
“I will be a pit bull in Harrisburg and hold the Republicans accountable to get the job done,” Gale said.
White said gas tax and corporate taxes must be lowered, and the timeframe for permitting reduced dramatically so that corporations investing in Pennsylvania can commit. He said right-of-ways along interstates and the turnpike must be used to develop a network of natural gas pipelines to transport the fuel across the state.
Women are slow to return to the workforce, in part, because of mandated school closings and COVID-19 policies that see children sent home from school, Hart said. She called for the development of a charter school system and a new look at “bad education policies.”
“Those parties aren’t monoliths. People all have their own thoughts about issues. Whether they’re Republican or Democrat is irrelevant. What’s important is what their concerns are,” Hart said.
McSwain, a Marine Corps veteran, repeatedly called for investments in law enforcement, saying investments and job creation won’t happen in high crime areas without it. He said Wolf governed “out of fear” and failed.
“There would be no business closures. All businesses are essential and our schools would be open,” McSwain said of how he’d handle a similar situation.
Martin said Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing demographic is age 85 and older. He said people are relocating to the South and Southwest because of pro-growth policies in other states. It’s no coincidence, Martin said, that Pennsylvania ranks at the top of the cost of higher education and related debt. He, and others, expressed support to make education in the trades — and, Martin noted exclusively, nursing — more widely available.
Monn said he would make state business his own business. He’d take advantage of all available assets, particularly natural gas. Alternative forms of energy aren’t developed well enough, he said, so what’s available should be used. And, he noted how indirect economic benefits from pipeline work can support small businesses like restaurants and more.