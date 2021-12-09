Holiday meals are predictably the same from year to year. This is especially true for area families whose menus were set decades ago by parents and grandparents who brought their food traditions from their home countries when they came to America.
Christmas Eve supper at the home of Darlis and Vince Varano, of Danville, is a blend of Eastern European foods from her family and Italian from his. It starts with oplatky, a traditional Slovak holy wafer, followed by baccala from Italy, homemade pierogies from Poland, and cioppino from Italy. At the end are polichinki, a Slavic crepe filled with sweet cottage cheese with jelly on top.
Vince’s three brothers were born in Calabria, in Italy, but he was born in Shamokin, soon after the family arrived. Darlis’s grandmother came from Slovakia, by way of Poland, a generation earlier.
Italians traditionally serve seven fish dishes on Christmas Eve. These are salt cod, assorted shellfish, eel, squid, conch and clams.
“My mother never made all seven,” Vince said. “She usually fried smelts and always served baccala, made with salt cod.”
Salt cod is available in local markets. It comes in a little wooden box and needs to be soaked in water for two days, changing water periodically to get out the excess salt. For baccala, the cod is cooked with potatoes and cabbage. Christmas Eve is traditionally meatless among Catholic families, whatever their nationality.
Darlis spreads her table with straw, to commemorate Jesus’ stable, before putting down the tablecloth, and she sets a place at an empty chair for anyone who might stop by, possibly God himself.
Everyone comes home for the Christmas Eve meal, called “valija” in Slovak. The Varanos are lucky to have all four of their children and three grandchildren in Danville.
Despite the large crowd, Darlis finds Christmas Eve supper easy to make.
“It’s never a lot of work with a set menu,” she said. “You just make what you always do.”
In the past, she used to make pierogies with her mother, but now she buys them at Fisher’s in Shamokin to make things even easier.
Will her kids continue these traditions? “Who knows?” she said. She has made pierogies with her granddaughter, and everyone likes the food, but she is the only one who has ever made the whole meal.
At the motherhouse of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Danville, the Christmas Eve supper is totally Slovak, even though the convent today includes sisters of other nationalities, too.
“At first, we were all Slovak,” said Sister Denise Marie. “Our order was organized to teach the newly arrived Slovak immigrants.”
Sister Denise Marie, the director of development at St. Cyril’s, is “100% Slovak.” The youngest of eight, she said her parents and brothers were born in Slovakia, and she grew up in Atlas in a community of Slovak and Polish families.
The valija served at St. Cyril’s is very much the one she experienced as a child, allowing for some regional differences among the Slovak nuns in the convent.
At home, the meal always began promptly at 6 p.m. when the church bells rang.
“Everyone had to come to valija supper,” she said. “Wives, husbands, no matter what their nationality.”
After the meal they would clean up, then go into the parlor with the tree for present exchange. They would talk and sing and go Christmas caroling around the neighborhood until it was time for midnight mass. and then Christmas itself was just a day to relax.
At the Villa, the valija begins at 5 p.m. with the oplatky. These are passed around and shared among the group. Some eat them with honey, some plain. Then comes the wine toast, and each person is expected to say a few words to bless the group. In families, said Sister Denise, “everyone drinks the wine. You get a drop even if only one-year-old.”
Hospitality is part of Sister Denise’s tradition, too. Her father would get up after his opening prayer and open the kitchen door to invite the birds in, or anyone passing by. He would say, in Slovak, “We have so much food that even the birds can eat.”
The nuns observe a strict all-day fast on Dec. 24, and so everybody is ready for a multi-course meal by evening. First comes the mushroom soup, made from dried mushrooms and sauerkraut juice, with little pasta balls or rice added. At the Villa, they serve the soup, called kapusnica, accompanied by pirohy (pasta pockets filled with potatoes and onions), pagach (Slovak “pizza”), and bobalky (Slovak biscuits coated with either poppyseed and honey or cabbage). Both varieties of bobalky are served at the Villa, to satisfy all.
The sour soup is an acquired taste for some, and Sister Bernadette Marie, also at the Villa, admits she doesn’t usually eat it.
“I’m not a foodie,” she said.
But for Sister Denise, the soup is a high point. “I’ve always loved the soup,” she said.
The main course is fish, usually orange roughy at the Villa, and peas. Next comes boiled prunes and apples, and kolacky, or nut and poppyseed rolls.
The evening ends with “midnight mass,” celebrated at 9 p.m. at the Villa Chapel these days. At Maria Hall, said Sister Denise, the meal and the mass are even earlier. “They go to bed early there,” she said.
Slovak traditions are here to stay with the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, but Sister Denise admits they are “falling by the wayside” even in her own family.
“Society now wants to be inclusive and not separate people into ethnic groups,” she said.
Irish tradition
For most Eastern Europeans and Italians, it is all about Christmas Eve, with Christmas itself mostly a day of rest. But for the Irish, Christmas Day, with its presents and special foods, is the main event, the highlight of several weeks of celebration.
Maighread and Oliver Kelly, of Riverside, came to the U.S. from Ireland almost 30 years ago, and at first, they didn’t celebrate American Thanksgiving, because the menu was so much like what they served on Christmas Day. “We eat turkey with stuffing and ham,” they said, “and usually Brussels sprouts.” The big emphasis is on the mince pies, the plum pudding and the Christmas cakes, which are all variations on fruitcake.
The Kellys’ daughter, who now lives in Colorado, has requested that her mom bring her mince pie tins with her when she comes for Christmas and bake her favorite pies at her house.
Plum pudding, the Christmas dinner finale, doesn’t really have plums in it but a mix of dried fruits and spices and molasses. It is baked slowly in a heavy bowl in a pan of water for about four hours. This is done as much as two months in advance, and then it matures in a cool place. On Christmas Day, the pudding is steamed for another two or three hours, then flamed with brandy at the table and served hot.
Christmas cake, also a fruitcake but shaped like a small sheet cake, is baked slowly and then iced with a layer of marzipan and a thick white fondant coating. It is served not only with the Christmas meal but in the days to follow when visitors come. “The smells are all around you,” said the Kellys.
Maighread was “horrified” to learn that “people here don’t love fruitcake.” She admits that most American fruitcakes are inferior to the ones she knows from home, but still she was disappointed to discover that many people “don’t like plum pudding either.”
In Ireland, Christmas stretches for a whole month, starting with the Immaculate Conception feast day on Dec. 8. Children get out of school a week before Christmas and don’t return until Jan. 6. Grownups take off work, too, and spend the time visiting, sampling each other’s baked goods, drinking tea and talking together.
“I think the downtime after Christmas is really important,” said Oliver Kelly. “Here we rush back to work the day after Christmas. We need to learn to enjoy and relax.”