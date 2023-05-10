As of Thursday, some patients will be required to stay in the hospital for a minimum of three days for their transfer to a nursing facility to be qualified for coverage which is causing concern among many in the medical field.
"The return of the three-day stay rule will mean that patients are forced to remain in a hospital longer until they are eligible for care in a nursing home. This can not only be problematic for the patient seeking care or rehabilitation, but it may also generate capacity issues and backlogs in hospitals," said Eric Heisler, director of communications for the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA). "Nursing facilities across the commonwealth are continuing to face workforce challenges, which have already created limited admission opportunities."
For decades, traditional medicare policy holders have been required to be an inpatient at a hospital for three consecutive nights to qualify for access to nursing care coverage through Medicare to continue their rehabilitation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health emergency allowed for the waiver of the federal requirement.
"They did it to keep people moving through the hospital at a time of high need. We've been using that very heavily for patients who need rehabilitative care following an illness and hospitalization," said Shira Vergauwen, director of care coordination at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
The public, she adds, "has grown accustomed" to the easier access to care after hospitalization.
"The federal guideline (three-day stay rule) is antiquated as far as I'm concerned. But it is still here," said Vergauwen.
The PHCA is also supportive of the waiver as a way of providing "long-term care continuum" and has advocated with the American Health Care Association for federal legislation to remove the three-day stay rule, said Heisler.
"With the end of the public health emergency, this requirement is just one more regulatory roadblock that should be reconsidered," he said.