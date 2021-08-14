'Some kind of normalcy:' Several in Valley returning to classroom for 1st time since March 2020

LEWISBURG — Incoming fifth-grade students Greta Lock and Pablo Torres will both return to in-person classes for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States in March 2020.
Both Lewisburg Area students toured Linntown Intermediate School on Tuesday with their respective families and met fellow students. Pablo pointed out artwork in his classroom while Greta left a sticky note for her new teacher, making sure the educator knew that “Greta was here.”
“It was difficult,” said Greta’s mother Karen Schatten. “They (Greta and her two siblings) all stayed home and did e-school. It’s not the same as in-person. We’re so glad everyone will be at school, not in the house, and have some kind of normalcy.”
Lewisburg Area School District — on Wednesday and Thursday — is one of three Valley districts returning to classes this week, but will be the only district in Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties to require masks for unvaccinated students and staff. Line Mountain returns Monday, Mifflinburg on Wednesday and Milton on Thursday, all of which join other districts in the Valley in not requiring masks to be worn or likely to vote at future meetings to adopt the same.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance in July to recommend that everyone in public places, including schools, wear masks regardless of vaccination status, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is not considering reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate for public schools. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is recommending Pennsylvanians, including schools, follow the guidance. None of these guidelines are mandates and most school officials are not requiring anyone to wear masks unless Health officials change that.
The exception is school buses, on which the federal government requires drivers and passengers to wear masks.
“We’re very excited,” said Pablo’s mother Frances Santeno, who moved with her family earlier this year from Puerto Rico. “We’re looking forward to some kind of normalcy. He was online. It was a good experience, very organized, and he enjoyed it, but he was missing the experience of in-school learning, meeting friends and having social interaction.”
Greta said she feels pretty good about returning to school.
“I haven’t been in a classroom in so long I forget how they looked,” she joked. “I’m excited to be in the building and see other kids.”
At Thursday’s public meeting of the Lewisburg Area School Board, the directors on a 5-4 vote rejected revisions to the district’s health and safety plan that would have strengthened masking protocol and mandated students and staff to submit proof of vaccinations to unmask in school buildings. The district will abide by its Health and Safety Plan adopted on July 15.
That plan, as it stands, allows students, staff and visitors who are fully vaccinated to choose whether or not to mask. They won’t be required to provide proof of vaccination but will be asked to volunteer that information for contact tracing purposes.
Masks will be required for all students age 11 and younger since they’re ineligible for the vaccine. Masks are also required for all persons on school buses regardless of vaccination status, as mandated by federal orders for public transportation.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock at the meeting said everyone should expect continued change as the pandemic continues and case counts rise nationwide.
“My personal feelings are very different from what as a school leader I need to do for this community,” Polinchock said of the proposed revisions that were ultimately turned down.
Line Mountain
Line Mountain also held fifth-grade orientation on Wednesday. The school board adopted a voluntary-only mask plan for the new school year.
“Reflecting on last years’ experience, I’m quite confident our students will meet and exceed our expectations and will again reinforce an age-old adage that ‘children are way more resilient than adults’ and will do what it takes to remain in school with one another,” said Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell.
Faith Leiser, of West Cameron Township, accompanied her son Eli Leiser, 10, to the orientation. He was in-person all of last year.
“I think we’re ready,” said Faith Leiser. “He’s ready. So far, I’m happy with the decision of no masks. I think the school is doing the best it can do. It’s been hard after a year of pandemic, but they’re trying. This orientation is proof of that. We’re doing what we couldn’t do last year.”
Marcy Walshaw-Miller, of Herndon, said she is still nervous about the virus. Her son, Cy Miller, 10, was virtual last school year.
“We just felt more comfortable,” said Walshaw-Miller. “He’s starting a new school, so we thought it was time to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
Frances Schaffner and her 11-year-old son Alex said they’re excited to start something new in a new building. They don’t have too many concerns, they said.
“COVID-wise, it would still be good to have hand sanitizer and still wash hands,” said Frances Schaffner.
Campbell said the district did not use plastic shields at student desks in the previous school year.
Staff will continue to use cleaning solutions to rigorously wipe tables after lunch and clean classrooms. Students will be encouraged to practice safe sanitary practices, said Campbell.
Milton Area
At Milton Area last week, directors approved a plan that will not require masks for students and staff when school resumes this week, but it wasn’t unanimous. Director Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, a professional biologist, voted against the plan, noting that she was worried not instituting a mask mandate would put students in danger of contracting COVID while the spread of the virus and the variant continues to increase.
“Not only is it important to educate our children, but it’s important to keep them alive,” said Paliulis.
Despite Paliulis’s plea to fellow board members, she was the only director to vote against the plan.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the goal of the new school year is to keep all Pennsylvania schools open for business.
“Given acceptable conditions, we will do our best to resume a normal school year for our students, staff and families,” she said.
She added, “We learned from medical professionals that the delta variant is as infectious as chicken pox and measles. Current hospitalizations are mostly the unvaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center has the only pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) regionally. Positive COVID-19 test results are reliable and valid and COVID-19 test results cannot determine a specific variant. We also know from past experience, with the continued uncertainty about the pandemic, we can expect conditions to change.”
Keeping schools open will generate some normalcy for children, families and community members living in the commonwealth, she said.
“We will continue to be flexible and agile, responding to state/federal mandates and the rate of the community transmission spread,” said Keegan. “Our goal is to keep our school healthy, thriving and strong.”
Midd-West
Midd-West School District will return Aug. 24. The board has a motion on the agenda for Monday evening’s meeting to make mask-wearing by students, staff, and visitors voluntary regardless of vaccination status.
“The motion allows us to make a change based upon Governor or (state) DOH directives,” said Superintendent Joe Stroup. “We can also certainly readdress the situation if the data is telling us otherwise.”
Stroup said students can choose from an in-person mode to a full-time cyber mode in the district. They can mix and match any number of courses that way based upon individual needs.
“That really isn’t new for the pandemic as they have had that ability for a number of years,” said Stroup. “The trick is they have to pick a plan and let us know their direction as it takes a couple of days to transition them. Our plan is to go in-person the entire year, but we are ready should something require it to offer remote programming to all students.”
Stroup said the district will follow CDC guidelines for quarantining. A positive test would equate to a 10-day quarantine from the onset of symptoms or a positive test. Exposure is different because it depends upon the individual’s vaccination status and whether or not they were wearing a mask. Those vaccinated would only need to quarantine if they were showing symptoms. Those masked would only need to quarantine if the contact time with the individual who tested positive exceeded 15 minutes, provided they had no symptoms.
“Masks will be made available to all students,” said Stroup. “We will have sanitizing stations as well. Many of the things we were doing in terms of mitigation will remain in place. The biggest change is the masking situation, which we recognize as being different, but we also recognize that there was a large segment of the population that chose not to attend our in-person programming last year because of that requirement.”
The goal, Stroup said, is “to provide the safety, normalcy, and excellence that our students and families deserve. The great challenge is that for every single family that could look different.”
Warrior Run
Warrior Run School District will return on Aug. 26. The board will discuss the mask policy at the Aug. 23 meeting and take into consideration local cases and further guidance that may be released at that time, according to Superintendent Alan Hack.
“Masks are currently optional but strongly recommended to be worn by all staff, students, and visitors while indoors,” said Superintendent Alan Hack. “Masks are required on school buses per the federal mandate.”
Warrior Run Cyber will be an option for students who wish to learn remotely instead of attending in-person. Synchronous instruction may be provided on a short-term basis for students who are subjected to a quarantine or isolation period, said Hack.
The district will follow CDC and state Department of Health (DOH) guidelines when a student tests positive or is exposed and conduct contact tracing accordingly, he said.
“These protocols have largely remained unchanged, and we cannot stress the importance for families to not send ill children to school,” said Hack.
Many of the other mitigation efforts will remain in place including but not limited to promoting handwashing/hygeine practices, physical distancing, and sanitization/disinfection protocols in an effort to reduce potential transmission, he said.
Selinsgrove Area
Selinsgrove Area School District returns on Aug. 25. A health and safety plan has not been formally approved but there is a special meeting Monday to vote on one. The proposed health and safety plan identifies masks as optional for all district operations, according to Superintendent Frank Jankowski.
“The learning options are in-person or the district’s cyber program. If students or staff are in need of quarantining, a distance learning opportunity will be available to ensure a continuity of education,” said Jankowski.
If a student or staff member tests positive, the district will utilize the information available to assist the Department of Health in the contact tracing process. Situations vary by associated details, he said.
“The district enhanced its approach to educating students and staff regarding cleanliness and healthy habits through educational sessions and personal protective equipment during the 20-21 school year,” he said. “We will continue to have that educational emphasis with strategic adjustments, as necessary, during the 21-22 school year.”
Mount Carmel Area
The Mount Carmel Area School District returns on Aug. 23. The Mount Carmel Area school board approved the 2021-2022 Health and Safety Plan during its July board meeting, according to Superintendent Pete Cheddar.
“Also, as announced during our July board meeting, our district is recommending masks to be worn for those students and staff that are not vaccinated, but this is not mandatory,” said Cheddar. “Students and staff can wear masks at any time and are recommended to do so but again are not mandated. Other back-to-school information is found on our main school district website. At this time our district is following the federal mandate regarding masking on our school buses.”
He added, “Our district understands that adjustments may have to be made to our plan periodically based on new guidance, recommendations, and mandates that will be issued by PDE, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC and our Health and Safety Plan will be reviewed as new information is provided. Our learning community, including students, staff and parents/guardians, did a tremendous job last year supporting our school district when inevitable changes were made for the overall safety of all students and staff. We believe this will be the case again this year.”
Mount Carmel will offer full in-person learning five days per week. Students interested in virtual instruction should contact their school building immediately for more information on the district-run cyber school called Tornado eLearning Academy (TELA), said Cheddar.
“Just like last year our school nurses and the students’ specific family doctor will play an important role and will communicate and collaborate on the specifics of each case,” said Cheddar. “We are also in constant communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for guidance after each positive case is identified as well.”
The district will have hand sanitizing stations throughout its buildings and will again encourage frequent washing of hands as preventative measures. Last year, they also provided desk shields to all students, Cheddar said.
“This year we will again provide desk shields to any student that requests one to use, but we are not making their use mandatory,” he said.
The district is near completion of a major summer renovation project that upgraded the rooftop HVAC system in both the elementary and junior-senior high school as well as adding bipolar ionization systems in both schools and the Silver Bowl Stadium Field House, and replacing a dust collector in the junior-senior high school building.
“The goal of the renovation HVAC project was to improve the overall ventilation and air quality in all district buildings,” said Cheddar. “The addition of bipolar ionization systems greatly reduces airborne pathogens that cause COVID-19 as well as significantly reduces the spread of other viruses like the flu or common cold. The replacing and upgrading of the items listed above will greatly improve the air quality and ventilation systems in our district buildings moving forward in post-COVID era.”
Shamokin Area
Shamokin Area School District returns on Aug. 23. Students and staff are not required to wear masks, according to Superintendent Chris Venna.
“The district will follow mandated guidelines set forth by the PA Department of Health and PDE related to masks in schools,” said Venna. “The district will allow students and staff to voluntarily wear masks at any time. We are always monitoring the situation and will continue to do so daily.”
Students will be full in-person or have the option to sign up for the Shamokin Area Virtual Academy, he said.
The district will follow the DOH guidelines for quarantining, isolating, and close contacts. The district does not have plastic shields, he said.
“We do have hand sanitizing stations and will continue to use them,” Venna said.
Southern Columbia
Southern Columbia Area School District returns to classes on Aug. 30.
“Our masking policy as of August 12, 2021, is that we will be recommending masks not mandating masks in school buildings,” said Superintendent Jim Becker. “We will be mandating masks on school transportation. We are constantly evaluating state and local COVID numbers to best address the needs and safety concerns of our school district. Our school board will most likely be discussing our Health and Safety Plan which includes masking guidelines and other mitigation efforts during all school board meetings.”
SCA’s learning options are in-person or the cyber option, which is SoCo Cyber, he said.
When a student has tested positive for COVID or has been identified as a close contact the district will follow CDC quarantine guidelines, he said.
“The district does have many mitigation efforts in place including hand sanitizing stations throughout the district,” said Becker. “We will be continuing many other mitigation efforts that we put into place last year.”
Shikellamy, Danville, Mifflinburg
Shikellamy, Danville Area and Mifflinburg Area school boards separately voted previously to not mandate mask-wearing.
At the public meeting, Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle read a statement saying the Danville Area School District will recommend, but not mandate, mask-wearing “at this time.”
She said the district would adhere as strictly as it could to any requirements from the state.
Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel cautioned that his school’s plan is a proposal and that government mandates, should they be initiated, could supersede the local plan.
“We’re already seeing it in institutions outside the public school system where testing and vaccinations are required,” said Lichtel at a public meeting, an allusion to President Joe Biden’s announcement that federal employees must either vaccinate or follow strict health and safety protocols. “We anticipate that may enter into the conversation.”
The Shikellamy School District is “completely ready” for the 2001–2022 school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle.
”We are hoping for a more normal year,” he said. “A couple key points for parents, the CDC recommends face coverings, the district recommends face coverings; however, face coverings are voluntary. Parents should continue symptom screening their children daily before sending them to school and if a child is sick please keep them home. We are extremely excited for the upcoming school year.”
Bullying concerns
Valley school officials said they will treat any potential bullying against masked students as they would normal bullying.
“The choice of masking will be recognized the first week of school, K-12,” said Keegan. “Our response will be the same as any other bullying incident. Our students are encouraged to tell an adult, which will then initiate the districtwide bullying response.”
Campbell agreed, saying there would be no need to treat the situation differently than other kinds of bullying.
Jankowski said, “We will continue to work with our students, staff, and the community in an effort to promote positive interactions. Regarding the potential for bullying, we as school districts consistently strive to address negativity in interpersonal relations and work to ensure we meet the expectations of our anti-bullying policies.”
Staff writers Eric Scicchitano, Francis Scarcella, Marcia Moore and Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.