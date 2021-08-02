SUNBURY — Three days into the closure of Front and Reagan streets motorists are not following the detour signs, leaving Police Chief Brad Hare and City Council members to monitor the streets to make sure traffic is moving.
“We are getting calls of people complaining about the traffic coming through in certain areas,” Hare said. “Heavier traffic in neighborhoods is forcing people that live in those areas to call. There is a lot of road closures in Sunbury right now and we all just need to be patient.”
A tractor-trailer on Saturday attempted to go through the construction and had to back up and then follow the detour which caused a bit of a headache, but nothing out of the ordinary, Councilman Jim Eister said.
“We will have some issues along the way but so far things have gone well,” he said. “It may be slow-moving at times but people need to understand that the sign that says road closed, means road closed.”
Eister said Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, and streets department Supervisor Steve Welker have been monitoring the detours to see what, if anything, may need to be changed.
Both lanes of Front Street are closed from Market to Packer streets while crews work on the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project, according to engineer Lee Zeger. Traffic will be detoured coming into the city from Shamokin Dam using Chestnut Street to Fourth Street to Packer Street, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer. Entering the city from Northumberland, traffic will use Packer Street to Fourth Street to Arch Street, he said. Trucks will use Shikellamy Avenue to Fourth Street to Arch Street and Chestnut Street to Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue, Backer said.
“We are slightly going to be changing the detour route on Reagan and move the road closed signs up to Edison Ave from 2nd Street. We found that this will make traffic flow a lot easier and more efficient,” he said.
“We urge motorists to follow the detour signs to help navigate through town,” Backer said. “In a few days of the detour, we witnessed many motorists ignore signs and had to turn around to make it around the closed road. We communicated with PennDOT about these detours and these were the best routes that we came up with together. We ask everyone to be patient through the construction period.”
The Reagan Street Mitigation Project received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
The city will work with the Sunbury Municipal Authority for the underground pipework and UGI for relocating and retiring some gas lines. The city will also work with Norfolk Southern to coordinate work on the railroad underpass, according to officials.