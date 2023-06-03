WINFIELD — Alan Wilson and his wife, Roxy, relocated from South Carolina to Winfield last week, joining a growing number of working-age adults moving into rural Pennsylvania.
According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, the number of deaths is outpacing new births across Pennsylvania while rural areas in the commonwealth are experiencing an uptick in older residents. In all, about 145,000 people moved into rural Pennsylvania in 2021 compared to nearly 124,000 leaving.
For the Wilsons, both full-time working adults, the recent move to Union County was prompted by the birth four months ago of their granddaughter, Sophia Marie Steen.
“We came up in February just after she was born and decided we had to move to be near her,” he said.
Despite the growing number of working adults in the Valley and other sparsely-populated areas in Pennsylvania, businesses are still having a hard time hiring.
“It seems counterintuitive. Why are we continuing to have problems with the workforce?” said Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Rural areas are growing, but are they working age here and are they moving here to work?”
For the Wilsons, the move to the Valley was for family reasons and both are working remotely for the same Southern-based companies that employed them before they relocated.
“I’ve got to commute twice a month to the office for in-person meetings,” said Wilson, a database developer.
People used to come to the Valley for jobs in the coal, lumber or energy field, but Garrett said now they’re moving mainly to retire or “because they have some kind of connection here.”
That’s leaving professionals like him and Kelly O’Brien Gavin, executive director of Berwick Industrial Development Association, having to figure out how to address the workforce problem that persists.
“There are two jobs for every working individual. Even CareerLinks are short-staffed,” said O’Brien Gavin.
Workforce challenges remain the top concern cited by chamber members in a recent survey, with 83 percent of the 700 members concerned about employee availability.
It’s been a problem for a decade, Garrett said. Yet, now that some of those barriers to hiring workers are being removed by business owners offering better pay and benefits and flexible schedules, prospective workers remain uninterested.
“We have a high number of logistical and manufacturing jobs and employers are becoming more creative, offering four-day work weeks, full-time benefits, but it’s not enough,” said O’Brien Gavin.
Business owners “are getting no applications or applicants with no qualifications,” said Garrett.
“In some ways, the COVID pandemic has been a workforce inflection point,” he adds. “We used to talk about soft skills on the employee side and now we’re talking about soft skills on the employer side, such as allowing for work-sharing or more days off.”
Filling vacant positions is a “complicated” problem caused in part by what Garrett said is the way people now work, as well as an increasing number of Baby Boomers retiring early.
There also remains the continued problem of lack of transportation and affordable child care, high gas prices and the soaring cost of vehicles.
Companies like Knoebels have tried to relieve transportation issues by partnering with a bus company that travels across the region to pick up workers, with the most success being in the Shikellamy School District, O’Brien Gavin said.
Finding ways to attract a younger population to the area — with better transportation, childcare, housing, recreation and advancement opportunities — is key in addressing the lack of workforce issue and is what a recently formed group made up of area business, government, health and child care leaders is beginning to work on, she said.
“We’re trying to educate employers that if you provide opportunities you’ll see loyalty and telling employees that if you’re loyal, an employer will invest in you,” said O’Brien Gavin. “We can grow as a community in the region.”