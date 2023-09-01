SUNBURY — Northumberland County played host to a search of more than 100 people who were ordered to the courthouse to be questioned as part of the selection process for the soon-to-be convening 52nd statewide investigating grand jury, according to officials.
Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn said every few years the county will host the jury selection as part of a multi-county search to get jurors for a grand jury in Harrisburg.
Northumberland County residents, if chosen, would join other residents from various counties on a grand jury panel and would be part of the process for whatever case the state Attorney General's Office is investigating.
On Friday, Dauphin County Senior Judge Richard Lewis spoke to about 50 potential jurors and explained, if any of them were chosen, they may be serving on a grand jury for up to 24-months.
O'Hearn said if anyone from Northumberland County was chosen, they would then go to Harrisburg and join others in a pool of people where they would go through even more screening before being chosen to sit on the panel.
Lewis was joined by state Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck in explaining the process to the jury.
Buck was successful in Union County in her helping in the prosecution of now convicted killer Myrle Miller, 77, who a jury said poisoned her husband, John Nichols, causing his death in 2018.
O'Hearn said the county is not made aware of any pending cases going before the grand jury.
Buck explained to the potential jury that the cases they hear could range from drugs to homicide and everything in between.
Lewis told the jurors, if anyone of them was chosen, they would find the process and the procedures interesting, and they would learn things.
He also reminded each of them they would not be allowed to talk to anyone, even family members, or significant others, about any aspect of any of the cases.