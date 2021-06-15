Public pools are feeling the pain of the worker shortage with a lack of applicants for lifeguards.
The nationwide worker shortage extends to lifeguards at community pools and beaches. The Associated Press and other news media outlets are reporting that access may be limited this summer due to such shortages.
In the Valley, the problem is mixed with some public pools having a difficult time filling positions while others have no current issues.
“We’re running with four lifeguards,” said Megan Suders, manager of the Exchange Pool in Turbotville. “Usually we need eight to ten. We’ve had to shorten hours. We’re pretty busy with 100 people signing in every day. We definitely need lifeguards.”
The lifeguards are working the full day. When they need a break, the pool is closed down for 30 minutes, she said.
“We have to call people out of the pool so lifeguards can get out of the sun, to give them a break and get them something to eat,” said Suders. “People are missing out on swim time because of it.”
If something doesn’t change, the pool may have to limit its hours when lifeguards are on vacation or away at camp, she said.
Mifflinburg Borough Manager Margaret Metzger said the Mifflinburg Community Pool is experiencing the same issues.
“We weren’t sure we would be able to open this year,” she said. “We are limping along.”
Erica Hood, the manager of the Middleburg Community Pool, said she had a tough time finding lifeguards but they are fully staffed now with 15. The opening weekend in May was staffed with nine until others could get certified by June 1.
“I had to find a place to send two to get fully certified,” she said. “The instructor classes were not being given by the Red Cross and there are very few other classes. They cost $275 for certification. We trained them, but we had to do it unconventionally.”
Sunbury Community Pool, McClure Veteran Memorial Pool and Selinsgrove Community Pool reported they had trouble with the hiring process but ultimately have enough to staff the facilities this summer.
Selinsgrove Community Pool Manager Tessa Roan said she has 17 lifeguards on staff to fill the need for six each day on duty.
“We were struggling to find them, but word of mouth spread,” said Roan. “Part of it was our delayed opening. A lot of them found other jobs. A lot of it had to do with people not wanting to work right now. I think taking lifeguard classes also scares people off.”
Rob Pratt, director of Sunbury Community Pool, said the pool doesn’t need any more lifeguards.
“We are fortunate that we have employed 19 lifeguards,” said Pratt. “We are well-staffed. We are extremely fortunate and lucky. I was anticipating a lifeguard shortage, but we avoided that snowball.”
McClure Veteran Memorial Pool Manager Shirley Plummer said eight lifeguards are enough to keep the pool adequately staffed.