LEWISBURG — Brush pickup in East Buffalo Township started “a little on the rocky side,” according to Township Manager Jolene Helwig. She said there is issues with the chipper.
Rocks and bricks are getting suck in the leaf blower, according to Helwig.
Helwig said the township is tagging piles that do not meet recycling guidelines and residents will be cited.
“Costly damage to fan. We want to reinforce as a township people need to be careful what’s going in their brush piles,” said Supervisor Char Gray. “They will continue to tag.”
Gray said these sorts of issues delay pickups.