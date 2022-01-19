A quick blast of snow could lead to a tough morning commute on Thursday.
While snow totals aren't expected to approach the weekend storm that just swept through Pennsylvania, the timing of the snow could be a problem.
An inch or two of snow is expected overnight according to the National Weather Service, which higher totals recorded in southern Pennsylvania
"A wave of moisture is forecast to ride along the leading edge of the cold push and cause rain to change to snow along this swath," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. "Accumulations are expected to generally range between 1 and 3 inches, with the higher accumulations and greatest potential to achieve the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches in the mountains of West Virginia," Duff said.