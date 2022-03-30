MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County on Tuesday approved a $600 COVID-related stipend for several non-elected and non-unionized employees.
The one-time payment will cost the county about $68,000 and come from American Rescue Plan Funds, said Chief Clerk Tony Phillips.
Eligible employees must have been actively employed since January 1 and worked a minimum of 100 hours this year. All elected and unionized employees are exempted from receiving the $600 payment, which will be paid April 8, Phillips said.
A stipend of $100 will be paid to the two tip staff members who work occasionally in the courtroom, he said.