While a new report from the Department of Environment Protection says that a third of the state’s rivers and streams are impaired, there are some success stories in the Valley.
Middle Creek near Selinsgrove in Snyder County and parts of Penns Creek in Union County saw impairments lifted on fish consumption.
The Turtle Creek Watershed covers 12.7 square miles of land in Union County with 12 miles of flowing stream. Of that 12 miles of stream, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) estimates that approximately two-thirds is impaired.
According to the report, almost 935 miles of streams and rivers reverted from attaining to impaired for varied reasons. Conversely, 120 miles improved from impaired to attaining. All told, 1,365 miles changed designation or remained within the same designation but saw its source of pollution change, for example.
For lakes, 40,440 acres across 46 lakes saw some change from the 2020 report but largely because specific uses like water supply or fish consumption hadn’t been assessed previously.
Stretching across all of Pennsylvania, DEP says about 920 miles of streams and 28,000 acres of lakes have been restored since 2004. The sediment-impaired Turtle Creek in Union County is heralded as a success story within the 2022 Integrated Water Quality Report. To date, restoration work has been done on 21,964 feet along the creek.
2013, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy (NPC), county conservation districts, non-profit organizations and local landowners began work to repair the stream and in turn, farmlands along the stream.
This latest work — adding logs to shore up the banks, as well as grading work and planting of vegetation — is about 1,300 feet long. It is part of an ongoing project that has been going on for years and could continue for the foreseeable future.
Despite working on the Turtle Creek project on and off for six years, and officials estimate it could take another four to five years to finish the work.
Over the course of the project, 1,368 stream stabilization structures have been installed and 10,927 feet of streambank fencing has been built, along with 19 stabilized stream crossings.
According to a DEP story map of the project, the impact is not always immediately felt.
"Some restoration benefits can happen instantly, while others occur slowly over time as the projects stabilize and vegetation grows," according to DEP. "The stream flow responds immediately to the structures, protecting stream banks and lessening sediment that washes downstream. The food chain begins to rebound, as macro-invertebrates and fish return and find the habitat structures.
"Stream-side vegetation grows up into riparian buffers that soak up and filter excess nutrients from manure and fertilizer runoff before it washes into the stream. The roots of these buffer plants help bind the soil together and prevent streambank erosion. The buffers also become important wildlife habitat corridors for birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians."
In the end, the assessments of the creek have "found hopeful signs that Turtle Creek is becoming healthier for aquatic life."