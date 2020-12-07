When COVID-19 struck earlier this year, Valley municipal leaders feared the longterm impact on budgets.
As 2020 nears its close, it is a mixed bag as elected officials finalize 2021 spending plans. Some entities are holding the line on taxes, some are seeing slight increases and one municipality actually refunded some money.
The Brookings Institute, a nonprofit public policy organization said the financial hit could last beyond this year. Their projections estimate "state and local government revenues will decline $155 billion in 2020, $167 billion in 2021, and $145 billion in 2022—about 5.5 percent, 5.7 percent, and 4.7 percent, respectively."
So far locally, most local municipalities seem to have fared OK.
In Northumberland County, commissioners were able to approve a tentative budget thanks to across-the-board reductions. The group reduced each of the county's 52 department budgets by an average of 4 percent. The tentative $82.9 million won't increase taxes on residents.
"We had to meet a few times to work out the reductions with department heads," chairman Sam Schiccatano. "The department heads found ways to help us balance the budget without raising taxes."
Northumberland Borough officials approved a slight increase to help cover the costs of COVID and some stormwater issues. Their tax increase was proactive, council members said.
“The borough is in pretty good shape in spite of COVID,” said Councilwoman Ellie Rees. “It’s something of a cushion and for stormwater issues. We thought it would be best to raise taxes a half-mill so we don’t get in a predicament.”
Slight reduction
East Buffalo Township Supervisors adopted a tentative budget last month with a final version expected to be approved Dec. 14. There is no tax increase. In fact, supervisors are discussing a slight reduction in the property tax millage rate.
According to the preliminary plan, the township plans for $4,451,236 in revenue and $4,934,691 in expenses in 2021. The resulting deficit will be covered by the township’s existing fund balance. That fund would drop to $3,057,742 after clearing the deficit.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, had repeatedly cautioned supervisors about a potential drop in revenue, especially next year, while discussing finances during the summer. At the time, the supervisors were considering a 20-percent property tax rebate on 2020 bills that ultimately was approved.
As this year played out, Kifolo grew less anxious about financials in the upcoming year.
“When this first started and everybody was shutting down,” Kifolo said of the pandemic, “there was great concern with what was happening to people with their employment. I know I was bracing the board.”
However, Kifolo said earned income taxes and local services taxes weren’t significantly impacted. While new home construction slowed, the township saw an increase in permits for small projects like sheds, decks and pools.
The rebates did return $360,000 to taxpayers that would have been used for municipal business and projects. Some projects that couldn’t be completed in 2020 due to pandemic complications were pushed into 2021, which raised the expenditures in next year’s budget but are covered with existing funds to be rolled over, Kifolo said.
Road work implications
Kifolo anticipates less money from the state, called liquid fuels funds, for road work. She’s not alone.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg borough manager, said the anticipated reduction caused borough council to push street construction projects planned for 2021 into 2022. The state monies are often supplemented with local funds and Lowthert said the burden would be too large for the municipality to cover next year.
Lewisburg Borough Council adopted its 2021 final budget without a tax hike. It totals $6,579,646.51 across 19 separate fund accounts including $4,017,782.23 for the borough’s general fund.
“We’re definitely concerned about the business privilege tax,” Lowthert said. “We kept it level in the budget. That may not end up reaching budgeted expenses.”
In Washingtonville Borough in Montour County, property owners will face a 50 percent tax increase next year to help fund road maintenance. Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the borough's state liquid fuels allocation is going to be less in 2021 because of the pandemic.
"The main reason for the increase is road maintenance," Dombroski said. "We just paved one block of alley which came out to about $6,000." Dombroski said $6,000 "is a drop in the bucket to address our streets.
Watching expenses
In Lewisburg, A tax is collected on businesses’ gross receipts at a rate of 75 cents on every $1,000 generated, according to borough ordinance. The borough budgeted a collection of $125,000 next year, about 5 percent of anticipated tax revenue.
The borough has been planning for a $1.6 million project in 2021 to improve the Bull Run floodplain, create a nature play area at Hufnagle Park and expand the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to the edge of Bucknell University’s campus. That’s still on and is largely funded with government grant funds, though an undetermined local match will be needed. Contractor bids are expected to be received early next year.
“We’re definitely watching taxes and expenses, especially with the big project we know will happen next year,” Lowthert said.
Mifflinburg’s tentative budget estimates $2,451,400 in revenue compared to $2,449,360 in expenses. Tax rates are anticipated to remain the same when the borough council votes on a final version later this month.
There are, however, planned increases to the borough-owned utility services: 3 percent for sewer and 1 percent for water. Electric rates aren’t planned to rise.
Margaret Metzger, borough manager, said the borough works with residents who are late on utility payments. Metzger said the pandemic could cause a dip in earned income taxes and local services taxes but the potential impact is truly unknown.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Metzger said. “I wish I did. It’s unfortunate, but we kind of have to roll with things.”
Taxes in Shamokin Dam Borough are projected to rise by 1 mill under the proposed $891,344 2021 budget.
While health coverage costs are down by 14 percent, Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine, said other areas of the spending plan are increasing, including salaries and benefits.
The police budget includes salary raises of $4,000 for the chief and two patrolmen, which were approved in the 2018 contract. The public safety budget is proposed to increase from $400,738 this year to $422,996 in 2021, an increase of 5.6 percent, Hovenstine said.
There is no planned increase in water or sewer costs. "We haven't had an increase since 2015," he said.
The proposed budget represents a 3.6 percent increase over the 2020 budget of $860,400 and will be up for a vote on Dec. 7.
No increases
The Monroe Township Supervisors are scheduled to adopt the municipality's proposed $2.9 million spending plan for 2021 on Dec. 22. The budget carries no tax increase and is up from the current budget of $2.78 million, township secretary Stephanie McKinney said.
In Danville, borough taxpayers can expect to pay the same tax rates next year — the first time in eight years — under a preliminary budget borough council passed last month.
Sunbury's city council approved its $.5 million budget with no increase because of a $211,000 carryover, according to Kevin Troup.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Francis Scarcella, Eric Scicchitano, Joe Sylvester and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.