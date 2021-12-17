Some Valley school districts reported higher absences than normal after viral posts spread across social media platforms about violence in schools nationwide.
The national trend on TikTok about school violence on Dec. 17 was not directed at any specific state, school district or location in the nation. The posts, which were shared locally, prompted some Valley school districts to have additional law enforcement presence on Friday morning.
"We did see an increase in absenteeism today and based on our attendance trends, we are confident that it is directly tied to the general concern connected to the TikTok Challenge, which has been referenced nationwide," said Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski. "Our community generally felt confident with our plan for today, as evidenced in our attendance not being impacted significantly. Moving forward, it will be increasingly important for those in leadership positions to maintain accountability for people's actions and work toward leading people down a more positive and sustainable path."
He added, "That need is not solely tied to the ups and downs of social media communications. We all impact those around us and need to remain cognizant of that responsibility for both the present and the future."
Southern Columbia Area Superintendent James A. Becker reported the district's absentee rate was higher on Friday than usual, approximately 20 to 30 students more per school than usual.
"I was proud of the way our faculty and staff responded to this issue," Becker said. "I am also thankful to Locust Township police, Ralpho Township police, and the Columbia County Sheriff's office for providing support and having a presence on our campus today. We take all threats seriously, and will sanction and prosecute all credible threats toward the school or anyone in our school community."
Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said both the elementary school and middle school saw approximately 30 more absences on Friday than usual. At the high school level, there were approximately 10 more absences than usual.
"We are grateful for the additional law enforcement presence at our buildings today to help reassure our school community in response to the TikTok challenge," said Hack.
Catherine A. Girton, the director of student services at Milton Area School District, reported that 58 students cited safety concerns on Friday as their reasons for absences. James F. Baugher Elementary School had 24 absences, White Deer Elementary had five, Milton Middle School had 15, and Milton Senior High School had 14.
The absent rate at Baugher is usually an average of 9.2 percent compared to Friday's rate of 19.4 percent. At White Deer, it's 6.1 compared to 13.7. At Milton Middle, it's 6.7 compared to 10.6; At Milton Senior High it's 9.9 compared to 10.9, Girton reported.
"As of noon, our principals are saying its business as usual in all buildings," said Girton. "The Milton Middle School is postponing their school dance scheduled for this evening, but that is due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the building."
Line Mountain and Shikellamy school districts reported normal attendance rates, according to superintendents in those districts.
Local school officials pushed the “Safe to Say Something” tipline, a system available for adults and children to make anonymous reports of any suspicious behaviors. The tipline, which goes to the state Attorney General's office, is 844-723-2729, or info@safe2saypa.org, or online at www.safe2saypa.org.