Some Valley schools will immediately reinstate voluntary mask rules following a Commonwealth Court ruling saying the state Secretary of Health overstepped her authority in issuing the mandate.
Within hours of the Commonwealth Court’s 4-1 ruling, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said it would appeal the decision, putting the ruling on hold as Health Department lawyers filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Superintendents at several schools said voluntary masking policies in place before state officials put the mandate in place on Sept. 7 would go back into place.
Both Line Mountain and Milton Area school districts put out statements on their individual websites about returning to voluntary masking.
“Our current approved Health and Safety Plan states ‘we will follow all federal, state and local mandates regarding mask-wearing,’” Milton’s statement read. “With that said, in the absence of a mandate, mask-wearing becomes a personal choice in our school buildings. The federal order requiring masking on public transportation is still intact.”
At Lewisburg, the only Valley school district to implement a mask mandate before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said nothing would change, especially following the immediate appeal.
“We plan to take this one step at a time,” she said. “We also would revert back to our July 15th Health and Safety Plan that has masks for children 11 and under and unvaccinated students, staff, and visitors. That is if Wolf’s appeal is denied.”
Danville added a mask mandate just as Wolf added the statewide mandate. Like Polinchock, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district’s mandate will remain in place.
“We will not make any changes until we receive guidance from our solicitor,” Boyle said.
Students at Line Mountain will go back to a voluntary policy, a message on its district website showed Wednesday afternoon in accordance with the health and safety plan approved by the school board in July.
Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the ruling “triggers a return to the provisions of our Health and Safety Plan approved in August, which allows the use of face coverings to be optional for students, staff, and visitors” in school, but will remain in place on buses.
“We will continue to follow the other safety provisions in our plan that are designed to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but masks will not be required in schools,” he said.
A message to parents in Shamokin noted that the state is appealing the mandate, but masks will be optional for all students and beginning Thursday.
"The district will continue to encourage mask wearing as it also can reduce the number of students placed on quarantine," Shamokin's message to parents read. The school board meets Nov. 16 and will review the and possibly updated the district's health and safety plan.
Shikellamy is returning to recommended but optional masking, which is part of the school board-approved health and safety plan, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
“The district will monitor the situation closely and will communicate any changes,” he said.
After peaking at 7,924 cases among school-aged children statewide on Sept. 21 — two weeks after the statewide mask mandate went into effect — the number of new cases among students ages 5-11 has dropped for six consecutive weeks. Last week, there were 4,918 cases. Since school started in August, there have been 64,674 cases.