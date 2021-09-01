School officials in several Valley school districts announced the start of classes will be delayed or there will be no school on Thursday due to weather and potential flooding cleanup.
Danville, Lewisburg, Northumberland Christian, Selinsgrove and Selinsgrove all will have two-hour delays. Mount Carmel, Northumberland County Career and Technology Center and Shamokin will have three-hour delays.
Southern Columbia schools will be closed.
School districts throughout the Valley dismissed early on Wednesday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Reporters Francis Scarcella, Eric Scicchitano and Todd Hummel contributed to this report.