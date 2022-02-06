The son of longtime Valley journalist Harry Deitz Sr. helped his father find the words to tell the story of his life: a life that has spanned more than nine decades.
“Our Father’s Journey: A Path Out of Poverty,” written by Shamokin native, Harry Deitz Jr., is now available through Sunbury Press. The 159-page book details the life of Harry Deitz Sr. as he grew up in poverty and transformed his life into what it is now.
“Writing this book gave me a chance to know and understand my father in a way I didn’t before,” said Deitz Jr., a retired editor-in-chief of The Reading Eagle. “He was always working as we were kids growing up. His work was a priority. He was out on assignments, working nights and weekends. This gave me and my brother and sister an opportunity to learn about his life and why he was so committed to being successful. Beyond that, why he was determined not to fail.”
Deitz Sr., who will turn 94 in two months, is still working. He goes on assignments, does forensic photography for the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and accident reconstruction for state and municipal police. He said his children have been encouraging him to document his life, but he’s at an age where he can’t put the words together anymore.
“He (Deitz Jr.) knows how to use the words. Years ago I did, too,” said Deitz Sr., a resident of Overlook in Ralpho Township. “The words are in my mind, I know what I want to say, but I can’t put them on paper. It just doesn’t work.”
Deitz Jr., who now lives in Reading, worked in the newspaper business for 45 years as a photographer, sportswriter, sports editor, design editor and editor before he retired in 2018 after 10 years as editor-in-chief of the Reading Eagle, Reading. He has served as president and board member of the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association and the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors and has won numerous awards for his columns, sportswriting and newspaper design work.
Deitz Jr. said his father was born into “a life that had little hope and offered few opportunities. He was the youngest of six children in a family that was struggling to survive on a coal miner’s income in the late 1920s. Then the Great Depression arrived and they sank deeper into poverty. When it seemed things couldn’t get worse, his father was seriously injured in a mine accident, leaving his mother to support the family by scrubbing floors and doing laundry and other domestic work.”
One by one, Deitz Sr.’s brothers and sisters quit school to help support the family. He did, too – twice. But, both times he went back and would become the only member of his family to graduate from high school, said Deitz Jr.
“On April 6, 1946, he met a young beauty, and it was love at first sight,” said Deitz Jr. “But because of his embarrassment over his shabby clothes, lack of spending money and limited prospects in life, he quit school for the second time and joined the Army, where he learned a photography skill that would set him on a path to a successful newspaper career.”
In 1949, Deitz Sr. started working for The Shamokin Citizen. He became a writer and editor, but photography was where he began and what he has continued all these years later, said Deitz Jr.
Life would never be easy for him, but he refused to fail, said Deitz Jr.
“His unforgettable childhood struggles instilled in him a determination to climb out of poverty, and he has worked passionately and tirelessly to make sure his own family would never experience the life he knew as a child,” he said. “At 93, he is going strong as a successful and prominent member of his community.”
Deitz Jr. said it was two years ago after Deitz Sr.’s wife died that he and his father were sitting together and talking about memories. Over the course of four to five months, Deitz Jr. acted as a journalist, providing the questions for his father to answer either by writing down his answers or recording them.
“He would send them back so I could transcribe,” said Deitz Jr. “It became an insight into someone close to us that we didn’t really know or understand.”
Deitz Sr. said he has no plans of retiring. The only way he would stop working is if he has a major health issue, he said.
“It’s not something I want to do,” said Deitz Sr. “I’ve done this all my life. If you think about it, I got ink in my blood. When I look back, the life I had, the obstacles I ran into, I think I would advise the people who are poor to have hope. There’s a ray of sunshine in their life if they can find it.”