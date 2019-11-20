DANVILLE — A Danville High School sophomore is designing and organizing the Jingle Bells Race for the second consecutive year to benefit the Class of 2022.
Coyla Bartholomew said some class officers will be assisting with the Dec. 14 race which will include new kids' races this year.
There will be a 3K, or about 1.85 miles, starting at 9 a.m. with a $10 registration. The fee increases to $12 on race day with registration that day from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the high school.
The races will be run on the school's cross-country course and on a grass surface.
A half-mile race, for ages 8 and younger, and a 1-mile race, for ages 9 to 12, will be held after the finish of the 3K. Registration for them is $5 and $6 on race day.
Bartholomew, 16, came up with the idea for the race to benefit the class last year. Proceeds will go toward class expenses such as having a prom, a senior trip and other costs.
Last year, about 100 people participated and they raised about $1,000 for the class, she said.
"We are hoping there will be more this year since we added the kids' races," Bartholomew said.
"Coyla has been an integral part in its organization and execution," said class Adviser Kaitlin Huber, who teaches business information, technology and the gifted program at the high school. "Her family's involvement in the running community has sparked great success in this event and we are really looking forward to this year's turnout. We are super excited for the addition of the two kids races."
Entry forms were sent home with students from Liberty-Valley Intermediate School and the Danville Primary School. They are available at Tina Bartholomew's room at the high school or from Huber.
Entries can be mailed to Coyla Bartholomew, at 107 W. Market St., Danville, with checks payable to the DHS Class of 2022. Information should be included with names of participants, what races they will participate in, their ages, address, phone number and email. For more information, call 570-847-1874.
Coyla Bartholomew said she came up with the idea for the race "because it's fun and it's nice to have activities at holiday time. I am a runner myself and my whole family are runners."
A member of the high school cross-country team, she qualified this year for state competition. She also is on the track team and runs the 800-meter and the mile.
Bartholomew also swims with the high school team and with the Bay Team YMCA club. "I usually swim sprint and freestyle," she said of the Bay Team.