Sharon Sorg, a regional executive for CNHI, LLC — the parent company of The Daily Item and The Danville News — has been named the publisher of the two newspapers.
Sorg is the publisher of three daily newspapers in Pennsylvania, one in Ohio and another in North Carolina. She will be relinquishing her duties as publisher of The Meadville Tribune in Pennsylvania and the Star-Beacon in Ashtabula, Ohio.
In addition to her regional executive and publisher role in Sunbury, Sorg will remain the publisher of The Sharon Herald and New Castle News, along with the Transylvania Times in North Carolina. She has been the regional executive for The Daily Item since former publisher Fred Scheller retired in June. She has held a regional role for CNHI since 2019.
“I am excited to join the Daily Item team," Sorg said Friday. "They do an impressive job of informing our communities in matters of importance both editorially as well as in advertising. They provide exceptional customer service to our subscribers and produce a quality print product at our local presses as well.”
"We look forward to being an important part of supplying the information you need both in print and online for many years to come.”
Sorg has been a publisher in Meadville since September 2007. She started her newspaper career at The Herald in 1987 in advertising sales dispatch.
Sorg graduated from Sharon High School and attended Pennsylvania State University to major in journalism. She lives in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, with her husband Chuck. They have two adult children.