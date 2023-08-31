LEWISBURG — The Donald Heiter Community Center is hosting a soup sale to benefit the nonprofit organization.
Orders of soup must be made by Oct. 13. Pick up and delivery is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the center at 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Available soups are beef vegetables, chicken corn, ham and bean, cream of broccoli and vegetarian chili. A pint is $4 and a quart is $8.
Free delivery is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 for all businesses within a five-mile radius and to any business with a minimum purchase of $40.
Pay by check made to DHCC by PayPal or by cash.
Call 57-524-5000 or email donaldheiter@gmail.com to submit orders.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER