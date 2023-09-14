Valley residents will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in South Asian culture at the third annual South Asian Food Festival this weekend.
The experience — complete with food vendors, henna and traditional clothes and jewelry — will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday outside the Danville Child Development Center at 1459 Bloom Road.
The event originated as a fundraiser for the construction of an Indian Hindu temple called “Shanti Mandir,” which means “peace temple.” The annual event continues to raise money for the cause, organizers said.
“We are trying to make a fundraiser for the temple, but also sharing the culture and cuisine with our local community. It is a rarity around here,” board member Harshit Khara said
The goal of the festival is to fundraise, but also to attract and educate individuals on the different cultures represented, Harshit Khara added.
With something for everyone, the festival brings in about 300 people every year, according to Amishi Khara, festival organizer and board member. “It’s a fun day. We have music playing and all these vendors,” Amishi Khara said. “It’s different types of food to try from a different region.”
The South Asian cuisine will include foods from India, Nepal, Pakistan and more. These kinds of food can be hard to find in this area, Amishi Khara said.
“They’re all good. All the stalls have different cuisines from different parts of India,” Harshit Khara said. “We will have North Indian, South Indian and East Indian food as well as street foods.”
The festival’s between 15 and 20 vendors will include food trucks from Harrisburg and Bloomsburg as well as homemade food. Other booths will offer henna, traditional clothes and jewelry, yoga practice, and games for children, organizers said.
New to this year’s event, items will be raffled off in a silent auction. Amishi Khara said local businesses have been supportive of the event by donation gift cars to raffle off.
Every year, the South Asian Food Festival seems to get bigger, according to its organizers. “Every year we have more and more people who show up as they hear about it,” Harshit Khara said. “We have even had people ask when the next one will be.”
Further information on Saturday’s event is available at shantimandirpa.com. Those who can’t make it this weekend, but are interested in supporting the cause, can visit shantimandirpa.com/donation to make a donation.