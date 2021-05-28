SHIPPENSBURG — Southern Columbia's boys track & field team ran away with their first state title on Friday, claiming three individual gold medals, one relay title and finishing in the top three in seven different events.
Southern Columbia scored 62 team points, more than double what second-place Scranton Prep (26) and Riverside (25.5) combined for.
Junior Jake Rose won both hurdle events and was part of the Tigers victorious 4x100 team. The Tigers' other individual champ was sophomore Braeden Wisloski, who was first in the 100-meter dash.
Rose won the high hurdles by more than a second, finishing in 14.1 seconds, just off the state record of 14.0 set in 2008. The runner-up was Trinity junior Danny Britten, who finished in 15.16 seconds.
In the 300 hurdles, Rose dropped more than a half-second from his seed time to win in 39.22 seconds.
In the 100, Wisloski won in 10.81 seconds, just four-hundredths ahead of Michael Fellin of Marian Catholic (10.85). All eight finalists finished within a half-second of each other.
Wisloski nearly won a second individual title in the 200, finished in 22.16 seconds, but was edged out by North Catholic's Trevor Paschall, who won in 21.86 seconds.
The Tigers' quartet of Wisloski, Rose, Jake Davis and Gavin Garcia also won the 4x100 in 42.59 seconds, ahead of runner-up Conwell-Egan.
Garcia was third in the open 400 in 50.27 seconds. He also ran a leg on the Tigers' silver-medal winning 4x400 team, joining Rose, Davis and Wisloski.