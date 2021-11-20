HERSHEY — Loren Gehret scored two goals in the first five minutes of Saturday's PIAA A Girls soccer final, powering Southern Columbia to a 4-0 win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Hersheypark Stadium.
It was the second consecutive title for the Tigers and third in four years. Southern also beat Central Catholic in the 2020 title game.
Gehret scored in the second minute on a header and then added a second goal minutes later. She assisted on a third first-half goal and SCA added a second-half goal to finish with the gold.