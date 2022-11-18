MECHANICSBURG — Loren Gehret scored four goals after Southern Columbia fell behind in Friday's PIAA Class A final, lifting the Tigers to a 5-3 win over Freedom Area and Southern's third consecutive state title.
Gehret assisted on the game's first goal, and then after Southern fell behind, scored two goals in each half, including one just 26 seconds into the second half at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
Southern Columbia has won 15 consecutive state playoff games dating back to the program's first state title in 2018. The Tigers have now won state championships in 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Southern ends the season at 18-6-1. Freedom, which also lost to Southern in the 2018 final, ends the year 20-5.
Gehret, an All-American who is signed to play at Monmouth next year, finished her record-setting career with a program-record 139 goals.
The Tigers got on the board in the ninth minute when Ava Yancoskie headed in a cross from Gehret. The Bulldogs rallied to take a 2-1 lead.
Gehret tied the game on a free kick and then gave Southern the lead with a near-post goal late in the first half.