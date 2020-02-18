Southern Columbia is poised to win another District 4 Class 2A championship as the individual postseason continues Friday and Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.

The defending PIAA champion not only advanced all 12 of its wrestlers to the district tournament, but six of them earned the No. 1 seed and byes into the quarterfinals.

District 4 Class 2A Wrestling pairings At Williamsport High School

Top seeds for the Tigers are Kole Biscoe at 120 pounds, Wesley Barnes, at 152, Cade Linn, at 170, Tyler Waltman, at 182, Gaige Garcia, at 195, and Lear Quinton, at 285.

Three other Valley wrestlers earned No. 1 seeds: Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger at 106, Mifflinburg’s Clayton Reed at 138, and Midd-West Avery Bassett at 145.

The only other team with more than one top seed is Muncy with two.

Garcia — who is headed to the University of Michigan to wrestle and play football — is 39-0 this season as a senior. He won the state title at 195 pounds last season with a 41-0 record, and is 153-6 for his career.

Garcia’s younger brother, sophomore Gavin, is seeded No. 2 at 160 at 18-1. He placed fourth in the state last season, despite missing matches in both this season and last season due to injuries. He is 44-4 for his career.

Three other Tigers are seeking to add to their state medal collection.

Biscoe (36-4), a sophomore, placed second in Hershey last year. Senior Linn (24-4) has placed seventh the past two seasons. Quinton, a senior headed to wrestle at Brown University, is a returning fourth-place medalist. He is 31-7.

Reed (27-7), a senior, and Bassett (32-1), a junior, are returning state qualifiers, while Wirnsberger (27-2) and Barnes (30-9) are freshmen.

The top five place-winners in each weight class will advance to next week’s Northeast Regional Tournament, also in Williamsport, where the top four will move on to the state tournament in Hershey March 5-7.

The district tournament gets under way with preliminaries and quarterfinals starting at 5 p.m. Friday. An elimination round is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday followed by semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 10 a.m., and consolation semifinals at 12:30 p.m. After that, the doors will close and reopen for the fifth-place bouts at 4; the third-place bouts at 4:45; and the championship finals at 6.