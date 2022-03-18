COAL TOWNSHIP — The Southern Columbia girls basketball team has played for state titles in other sports, and attended plenty of football title games as well.
So when senior Casey Savitski called the atmosphere at Shamokin High School “insane,” she’s played, and been in many big games in her lifetime.
“We’ve been to Hershey to play in soccer state finals, and this crowd (Friday) night was in the top 3, if not the top crowd we’ve ever played in front of,” Savitski said.”It was the most insane experience, and the most insane crowd.
“It was nuts out there.”
With nary a place to sit, and Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia students packed to the top of the Purple Palace on either side of the gymnasium, the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball semifinal had the kind of crowd deserving of the first meeting of two District 4 girls basketball teams in a state semifinal in 29 years.
Southern Columbia junior Loren Gehret scored 15 points, including back-to-back buckets with under two minutes to go to break a tie game, as the Tigers knocked off Mount Carmel, 50-46, and advanced to the school’s first state basketball final.
Kam Traugh — the daughter of Tigers’ football coach Jim Roth — has guided Southern Columbia (29-1) to a state final berth in her first season as the Tigers’ coach. Southern will play Neshannock at noon on Friday in the state championship game at the Giant Center.
The Tigers lost to the Red Tornadoes in the District 4 Class 2A final by five points last season, when the PIAA only took 16 teams to the state tournament instead of the normal 32.
“I’m just really happy for our girls. They were very disappointed last year,” Traugh said. “Mount Carmel knocked them out last year, and then won the state title.
“It really left the girls wondering what they could have accomplished last year.”
It was a disappointing end for Mount Carmel (24-6) — which lost three times this season to the Tigers. The Red Tornadoes made a surprising run to the semifinals in their quest to defend the state championship with four new starters.
“Southern Columbia answered every punch, and kept their composure when we had them down (Mount Carmel led by six points in the second quarter). That’s what a good team does,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “Nobody expected us to get this far at the beginning of the year, but the girls fought through the playoffs. That team (Southern Columbia) was supposed to be here (in the semifinals).
“And we played right with them until the end.”