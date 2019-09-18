Southern Columbia and Shikellamy decided this week to change opponents for a scheduled Oct. 11 encounter at Jim Roth Field.
The No. 1-ranked in the state in Class 2A Tigers will now face No. 4 Class 3A Wyoming Area on that date, while the Braves will take on Holy Redeemer — a Catholic School in Wilkes-Barre.
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth looked at the rest of his schedule and decided the Tigers, in the midst of 75 consecutive regular season wins and 36 in a row overall, needed a different challenge late in the season.
"We had already made a switch in our schedule (the Tigers will play Montoursville on Oct. 18 in place of Hughesville) long after the schedules were made," said Roth, who doubles as Southern Columbia's athletic director. "I figured Shikellamy might not mind playing a different opponent and I wanted to find us a good competitive game."
Roth looked around through different districts' schedules on Monday morning — saw Wyoming Area and Holy Redeemer matched up — and thought something could be worked out.
Roth called Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano, and by 3:30 p.m. Monday both schools had approved it.
"Both districts and the PIAA have to approve it. I called (District 4 chairman) Jim Zack on Monday afternoon and he had already talked to the district committee because District 2 (Wyoming Area's home district) had already contacted him," Roth said. "We just needed the PIAA's approval (Tuesday morning)."
Approval was granted, so the Tigers (4-0) will travel to Wyoming Area (4-0), while Shikellamy (0-4) will play Holy Redeemer (0-3). The site for the Shikellamy game has yet to be set. The schools are trying to decide neutral areas to meet.
"The Southern Columbia athletic director contacted Shikellamy’s athletic director and requested a potential change in schedule,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said Tuesday night. "Southern Columbia did the leg work and is requesting that they play Wyoming Area in place of Shikellamy and have arranged for Shikellamy to play Holy Redeemer, of Wilkes-Barre.
"All schools are in favor of this change of schedule.”
Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said he knows his Braves would be a decided underdog, they were still perfectly willing to head out to Elysburg to play the Tigers.
"We were planning to go out to Southern Columbia and compete in Week 8 the best we could. Our Shikellamy Braves continue to practice hard and work to improve," Tilford said. "The kids love the game of football and will be excited to represent our community against Holy Redeemer.
"This team has a great attitude and has been a fun group to coach."
Holy Redeemer is 0-3 and is a Class 3A school. The Royals are coached by Tyson Kelly, who took over for Dwayne Dowling at the end of July when Dowling's job responsibilities changed. They have lost 15 consecutive games.
The change happened so fast Roth's father found out from television on Tuesday night.
"He saw it on the six o'clock news before I even had a chance to tell him," Roth said.