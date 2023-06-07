The hardships of the past four years motivated the advice that the valedictorian of Southern Columbia’s graduating class shared with his fellow graduates on Wednesday night.
Ryan Hauer was one of 90 members of the class, during the high school’s commencement ceremony at Haas Auditorium at Bloomsburg University. He expressed how though adversity is a fact of life for everyone, but it is how a person reacts to it that determines their ability to succeed.
“By being here tonight, we have all overcome the adversity of high school,” he remarked. “The number on the final transcript does not matter, as in the end, you made it here. It is not the result that is the most important part of this experience, but the determination required to succeed.”
Hauer also advised that success often comes as a result of hard work.
“Success is often valued in society more than the effort and process it took to get there in the first place,” Hauer said. Successful people succeed because they overcome failure and obstacles, not because they are just born that way. Be consistent and work hard. Fail until you don’t. Believe in yourself and take pride in what you do.”
Salutatorian Kendyl Keefer expanded on the words of Colin Powell, speaking about how learning is another important part of life.
“Colin Powell, an American politician, diplomat, statesman, and army officer once said, “There are no secrets to success,” Keefer said. “It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” To get to this moment, individually and collectively, we have all had our shortcomings; however, we moved forward and learned. Learning is an important aspect of life and happens every day. We all make mistakes, but we are all capable of fixing them.”
Class President Ava Rosko spoke about how quickly time passes.
“Although elementary school was so long ago,” Rosko said, “It somehow feels like just yesterday we were making our Valentines Day boxes, getting ready for our gym show, getting to be outside all day for the harvest festival, or getting “sparkled” on our birthday.”
Rosko encouraged those in attendance to not take time for granted.
If there is one thing I have learned over the past 13 years it is to never take anything for granted,” she said. “So, to any underclassman sitting here tonight, go to that football game or go on that trip with your friends. You will never get your high school years back and each moment counts.”
The words of her peers might have helped ease the worries of Emily Brent.
Prior to the ceremony when asked it she was nervous about setting off on her own, she said, “Absolutely, 100%. I am definitely a homebody. Going to college and living by myself is definitely going to be different.
Her classmate, Nate Long, is ready to move on.
“I am so glad the 12 years are over,” he said.