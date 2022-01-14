Southern Columbia's football team will not be moving up to Class 3A for the next two-year classification cycle.
The Tigers, who have won the last five state titles in 2A, were informed by letter by the PIAA they didn't have the required three transfers needed with the competition points to be forced to move up to a higher class.
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said in a text this morning that the school district was informed by the PIAA on Thursday night.
The first appeal of a move up in class is a formality. The PIAA looks at the 2019-2020 roster, and then compares it to this year's roster. If there are new names, they are deemed potential transfers in the PIAA's eyes.
The schools had until Jan. 7 to provide documentation to the PIAA that each new name was always a student in the district, and not a transfer student.
The PIAA determined that Southern Columbia didn't meet the required three transfers to move up to 3A. The Tigers will have chance to win their sixth straight Class 2A title later on this year.
It will be interesting to see how the PIAA handles Southern Columbia. The Tigers have dominated Class A and 2A over the past three decades — winning a record 12 titles across the two classifications. Last month, before the state finals, a PIAA official said that regardless of the results of the appeal, the PIAA felt Southern Columbia should move up voluntarily.
In a story in the Beaver County Times that appeared the week of the state finals, the PIAA's Melissa Mertz told the newspaper that the Tigers didn't have the required points in the previous cycle, "However, we feel strongly that Southern Columbia should be in a higher classification."