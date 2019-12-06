HERSHEY — There was a certain symmetry to Southern Columbia's Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A title on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers won a Pennsylvania-record 10th state football title in the 25th anniversary of their first state championship back in 1994.
Not to say there wasn't a speed bump on the way to Southern Columbia's title, the Tigers trailed for the first time all season in their 74-7 victory over Avonworth.
"(It was a little strange) to be down," senior safety Cade Linn said. "We like that, though. We like when we have to fight."
It certainly wasn't much of a fight, though. The Tigers set numerous state records in the victory, but the most important in a game sense was the nine forced turnovers, four defensive touchdowns, including three interception returns for touchdowns.
Southern Columbia also scored the most points in a championship game and had the largest margin of victory.
"The thing I'm happy about for (the defense), they don't get the recognition of the offense, but to come out in the championship game and have that kind of performance and make all those big plays," Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said, "it was a neat way for the defense to finish off their season."
The Tigers' scored 886 points this season — the most by a state championship winning team in Pennsylvania history. Clairton holds the state record with 944 points in 2014, but the Bears lost to Bishop Guilfoyle in the Class A state championship game.
Friday's victory had a bittersweet tinge as well. It's the final time the Southern Columbia seniors — led by its four Big Ten recruits — will ever play together. It's a group that loss just one game — the state championship game with Steel Valley when they were freshman — and left the field at HersheyPark with a 48-game winning streak, going 16-0 the last three seasons with three PIAA Class 2A championship.
"It felt like just yesterday that I walked on to the field for practice on my first day as a freshman," said Ohio State-bound Julian Fleming, who finishes his career as the all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in state history, along with being second all-time in catches. "It's come a long way.
"It's been a great ride."
Cal Haladay is headed to Michigan State, Gaige Garcia to Michigan and Preston Zachman to Wisconsin to join Fleming in the Big Ten. Fleming, Haladay and Zachman plan to enroll in college in January to get a jump start on their careers.