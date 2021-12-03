LEHIGHTON — It would seem to be old hat for the Southern Columbia fans, but for a seven straight season, the Tigers’ faithful came prepared.
Hershey Kisses rained down on the track behind the Southern Columbia bench on Friday night at Lehighton High School as the final minute ticked down on the Tigers’ 56-14 victory over Northern Lehigh.
“We’ve been pushing, pushing to get back since last year. I wanted to make something happen, knowing this is my last year,” senior defensive end Derek Berlitz, who had two sacks, and a blocked punt, said.
The Tigers (14-1) advance to their seven straight Class 2A state championship berth, and are looking to tie their own record for consecutive state championships with a fifth title. Southern Columbia will look for its sixth straight title at 1 p.m. Friday at HersheyPark Stadium against Serra Catholic, a 27-18 winner over Farrell in the other semifinal.
Southern Columbia also won five straight state titles from 2002 through 2006, and it will be the team’s 20th state title game appearance. They are 11-8 overall in state title games.
Southern Columbia’s starting backfield each topped 100 yards in the game, as juniors Braeden Wisoloski and Wes Barnes each ran for three touchdowns in the victory. Each had missed time during the season with an injury.
“We knew we had enough talent to get back for a chance at the state (title), and now that we are healthy, we are feeling like we are playing our best,” Wisloski said.
Gavin Garcia scored twice to give him 50 total touchdowns on the season. He had a 6-yard TD run, and an 102-yard interception return touchdown to end the third quarter.